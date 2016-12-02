Bournemouth vs Liverpool Preview: Reds look to keep the pace at the top against out-of-form Cherries

Liverpool face Bournemouth on Sunday looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games against a Cherries side who have won only once in their last five league outings.

Fresh from a mid-week League Cup quarter-final win over Leeds United, the Reds travel to the Vitality Stadium as one of the Premier League's most in-form teams.

Jürgen Klopp’s men have only lost once all season, a defeat to Burnley in August, and have since won eight of their 11 league games.

But they turn their attentions back to the Premier League, where they will look to keep the pressure on top-of-the-table Chelsea - who have won their last seven games, conceding just one goal.

But that won't be easy, despite facing a Bournemouth team who have only won one of their last five in the league. On home soil, Eddie Howe's men have lost only twice - drawing with Tottenham Hotspur and beating Everton.

The Englishman's side are 12th in the league, only four points off the relegation zone, but have been a tad more unfortunate than most. They have hit the woodwork 10 times this season, more than any other club.

Team News

The Cherries will be without midfielder Andrew Surman after he suffered a setback during his recovery from a hamstring issue.

However, left-back Charlie Daniels and goalkeeper Artur Boruc could both return for Eddie Howe.

For the Reds, Philippe Coutinho is ruled out for at least the next five or six weeks and Daniel Sturridge won't travel with the squad having missed out on their last two games with a calf complaint.

This will pave the way for Divock Origi to start his first league game of the season, having scored in back-to-back.

Midfielder Adam Lallana has been passed fit to return to first-team action against his former club.

Head-to-Head

In all competitions, Liverpool have never lost to Bournemouth during the nine meetings between the two teams.

Last season, the Reds beat Bournemouth three times, winning twice in the league and once in the League Cup.

The Reds are unbeaten in 11 league matches and a win would equal their best ever points tally after 14 Premier League games.