Report: Manchester City reject AS Roma approach for Jesus Navas

Manchester City have turned down an approach from Serie A side AS Roma regarding the possibility of signing Jesus Navas.

City boss Pep Guardiola made it clear to Roma officials that Navas was not for sale and is part of his plans at the Etihad Stadium.

Navas' time at City

The Spaniard joined City back in 2013 and has since appeared for the club on over 150 occasions, scoring eight goals and providing 36 assists.

Navas, who has earned 35 caps for Spain, has won two EFL Cups since arriving at the Etihad as well as helping City to their second Premier League title in the 2013/14 season.

However, Navas has struggled to find form this season failing to score in any of his 19 appearances and only contributing two assists.

Competition at the Etihad

Guardiola wants to keep Navas at the Etihad where there is a real competition for places developing particularly on the flanks.

Raheem Sterling, who was signed in 2015 from Liverpool for £44m, has been an integral part of Guardiola's side this season and has often started on the opposite wing to Navas.

City also purchased winger Leroy Sane in the summer from Schalke. The German has featured sporadically since arriving at the Etihad but he did score his first goal for City this past weekend in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, and fellow summer signing Nolito all also have the ability to play out wide.

AS Roma chasing Serie A title

AS Roma currently sit 2nd in Serie A but trail leaders Juventus by seven points.

The Italian side do already have some strong attacking options in their ranks with the likes of Francesco Totti, Juan Iturbe, Mohamed Salah, and former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko.

However, the addition of Navas could give Roma another dimension going forward and may help them close the gap on Juventus.

Even with Guardiola ruling out a move to AS Roma for Navas fellow big name players such as Joe Hart, Eliaquim Mangala, and Samir Nasri have all been loaned out.