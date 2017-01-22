Christian Kabasele not in Mazzarri’s good books after 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

Watford manager, Walter Mazzarri has admitted that he is not happy with the role that Christian Kabasele played during Watford’s 2-2 draw away at AFC Bournemouth, which seen them extend their run without a win to seven games.

Kabasele gave Watford the lead in the first half but then made the awful error of going down injured as the Cherries attacked in the closing stages of the game.

Kabasele cramp causes Mazzarri strain

The Belgian defender went down with cramp just outside the penalty box, and because this was not a head injury Bournemouth had every right to carry on playing. Andrew Surman saw Afobe and picked him out nicely as the striker fired a shot past Heurelho Gomes which saw them salvage a point after coming from behind twice.

Mazzarri was understandably very frustrated with Kabasele’s decision to go down with cramp as the home side were attacking.

“He’s a very young player but he didn’t think about it,” said the Watford boss. “I'm not happy with the situation. He had cramp, he could have told me before and we could have done better.”

Frustration on both sides

A point did both teams no favours as Bournemouth are now without a Premier League win in three matches, and Watford’s winless run is stretched to seven.

Walter Mazzarri believes Watford lost two points and deserved to win the game, "Two mistakes allowed them to score two goals and in the second half we could have scored another one."

Mazzarri added, “We saw it again today, we lose some points for mistakes, we pay the highest prices."

The Hornets' next league game is away to Arsenal, but they first have to travel to Millwall for their FA Cup fourth round fixture next Sunday.