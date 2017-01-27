Hull City (2) 2-1 (3) Manchester United: EFL Cup semi-final post-match analysis and FA Cup preview

Hull City won on the night, however couldn’t progress to Wembley in the EFL Cup after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Manchester United, despite a 2-1 win on the night. They need to bounce back from the disappointment of not making the final but they need to use the momentum of beating one of the country’s best teams.

If Hull can keep up their recent performances, they are still in with a strong chance of survival

Against Chelsea, Hull were resilient and put up a good test against the league leaders and the same can be said about their performance against United. The Tigers wanted the game more than their opposition and fought until the very end of the tie. Marco Silva said his players produced a ‘good performance’ and had ‘a good attitude’, an attitude and performance Hull fans will be happy with.

Producing another performance like this one in the FA Cup against Fulham will be vital as this team have shown that they can produce good performances against lower league opposition in cup competitions. Against United, the Tigers were well matched against the Reds’ players who most had experience of major cup competition semi-finals, with their last as recently the previous year’s in the FA Cup.

The experience that the Tigers would’ve got from the game will hold them in good stead for the many highly important games they have coming up. After all, they did end the Red's long unbeaten streak.

The build up play improved but the end product needs to be worked on

Hull’s build up play was fantastic as they sliced apart United’s defence for their second goal, as United manager Jose Mourinho said in his post game press conference. However, many of the shots David De Gea had to face were straight at him. In the first half, Sam Clucas fired a free kick straight at the Spanish International and Oumar Niasse hit a powerful shot from a rebound also straight at de Gea, both of which he punched clear.

A few more chances went amiss as the Tigers pushed for the goal that would bring them back into the tie, which Niasse finally got, just a bit too late for the comeback to be a serious possibility. Compared to the league game against Chelsea, the Tigers didn’t just hit the ball long all the time.

This will be key to the Tigers' survival bid in the league if they continue to create chances. The Tigers have some winnable games coming up, and as Silva pointed out in his post match interview, his team have won three games at home since he took over.

Fulham are improving

After a couple of turbulent years at Craven Cottage, Fulham seem to now be getting back on track and are right in the hunt for a playoff spot. New signing Thanos Pestos is likely to be involved and so is winger Floyd Ayite as his Togo side are out of the African Cup of Nations. Despite dropping points recently, Fulham will be looking to progress into the fifth round.

In ninth place, the Cottagers are only five points off of the playoffs, largely thanks to the even spread of goals from players such as Chris Martin and former Tiger Sone Aluko. Legendary midfielder Scott Parker is still going strong 36 years old however the stalwart hasn’t featured much this season, and wasn’t involved in the previous round win away Cardiff. 16 year old Ryan Sessegnon scored the winner in Wales and will be hoping to impress at Premier League opposition.

Only 10 places separate the two sides, it could be close on Sunday

Hull will be the close favourites in this game despite being a league above. The Cottagers have only picked up four from a possible 12 points in January. However, the Tigers have been playing better under Silva. They will be motivated after ending Manchester United’s 17 game unbeaten streak and will be hoping they can avoid the upset and go on another cup run.

For the Tigers, they don’t have any injury concerns although they will be without Robert Snodgrass permanently who joined West Ham, meaning Lazar Markovic or Sam Clucas will be wanting to tie down the position. Ryan Mason still remains in hospital after his fractured skull. The Tigers' players warmed up in special shirts to show their support for the England midfielder.