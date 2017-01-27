Jack Stephens impresses as the Saints head to Wembley

Jack Stephens, who only made his Premier League debut for Southampton at the beginning of January, has recieved rave reviews after he stepped in for defensive stalwart Virgil Van Dijk, as the south coast club progressed to the final of the EFL cup.

The 23 year-old partnered Japan international Maya Yoshida at Anfield as the new-fangled centre back pairing kept out Jurgen Klopp’s prolific attack for the third successive time this campaign.

“We battled hard” says Stephens

Stephens produced a stellar performance in a fixture of high significance as Claude Puel’s men guaranteed their place in the final. Many would’ve forgiven the former Plymouth man for being intimidated by the occasion but Stephens insisted that the Saints fans played their part in carrying himself and the side to Wembley on the 26th February.

The 23-year-old said, “When we ran out of the tunnel at beginning of the game we could hear the Saints fans straight away, so that’s a big help in itself."

"They’ve carried us over the line really” said Stephens, who made his sixth appearance in a Saints shirt on Wednesday night.

The fixture marks a significant chapter in the centre-backs career as Stephens seems to have cemented himself in Claude Puel's first team plans this season. With former club captain Jose Fonte leaving to join West Ham, Stephens produced an admirable display to back up the trust shown in him by his manager this season.

The youngster also said, "I’ve been here all season working hard, waiting for my chance." Before adding, "I’ve had to be patient and I feel like I’ve taken each game as it comes when I’ve got the opportunity”

Puel happy

Claude Puel certainly feels as if the Cornishman has taken his opportunity and was thrilled with young man’s performance.

Puel specified: “Jack played very well, like an experienced player with good technique and he was calm."

The Frenchman also said, "He was strong in the duels and I’m happy for him because he’s another player from the Academy so congratulations to the trainers and the good work they keep doing for Southampton”

Penalty controversy?

With the game on a knife edge, Divock Origi was fouled in the area when about to pull the trigger with a shot, although youngster Stephens appeared to tumble the Belgian international in the process. Referee Martin Atkinson waived away appeals, insisting that it was a fair tackle, although replays suggest that the decision was less clear cut than first thought.

The decision influenced the game massively, as the game was at a stalemate at this point but a penalty would’ve been a harsh reflection on the Englishman’s impressive performance.

Nevertheless, a penalty wasn’t given and Stephen’s solid breakthrough season continues. With Southampton still fighting in both cup competitions it looks as if the young Englishman has plenty to look forward to this season and will be in contention to start at Wembley as the Saints appear in their first cup final for over ten years.