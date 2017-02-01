Adlene Guedioura proud to have played for Watford

Adlene Guedioura has said that he is proud to have played for Watford following his move to fellow Premier League side Middlesbrough on deadline day.

The Algerian midfielder joins Middlesbrough on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Guedioura’s departing message

Guedioura wrote on Twitter: “Leaving a place you love is never easy, but all good things come to an end. I would like to thank everyone in Watford, the board and the staff for believing in me and their fantastic work and commitment to the club."

He went on to say: “To the fans, hey! We had a fantastic time together! Thanks to all those genuine smiles, at the Vic, in the training ground, you’ll be sorely missed. And for sure thanks to all my team-mates, I wish you all the best and all the success that you deserve lads."

He concluded, “I feel proud to have had this chance to be part of the Watford family and to have given my best for this club. Your humble servant, Adlene Guadioura.”

His time at Vicarage Road

Guedioura first joined the Hornets on loan from Crystal Palace during the 2014/15 season and helped Watford seal promotion to the Premier League.

The Algerian made the move permanent in 2015 signing a three-year deal with Watford. Guedioura went on to make 23 appearances last season but has only managed to earn five appearances under Walter Mazzarri this season.

Guedioura has also had spells in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace before his move to Watford. The 31-year-old has also racked up 32 international caps for Algeria scoring on two occasions.

What his move means?

The loss of Guedioura shouldn’t affect Mazzarri’s men too much as he hasn’t been a regular feature in the side this season. Also, the addition of Tom Cleverley on loan from Everton means that they have a direct replacement for the departing Algerian.

Watford also brought in M’Baye Niang and Mauro Zarate who can both play on the flanks or in an attacking midfield role which Guedioura would occasionally occupy.

As for Middlesbrough, the addition of Guedioura gives them another option going forward. Boro will be hoping that he can their new signing can give them a creative spark going forward as they are currently the lowest scorers in the Premier League.