Eddie Howe believes Bournemouth can turn a corner after heavy Everton defeat

Eddie Howe was in downbeat mood after watching his Bournemouth side capitulate to a 6-3 defeat at Everton on Saturday afternoon, but said he remains confident in his team's ability to bounce back.

The Cherries are without a win in 2017 and are now winless in five league games, finding themselves dragged into the relegation dogfight at the bottom end of the table.

After going behind within the first minute of the game, Howe admitted that his side had found it difficult to get back into the game but was pleased with their second-half fightback.

Howe pleased with second-half effort

"It wasn't pretty, was it?" he said after the game. "It's very difficult when you come here and defend like that. The first goal absolutely killed our preparations for the game but we had to deal with that and I think we've come out a lot better in the second half.

"We've got to focus on that - the effort and determination to try and get back in the game."

Howe was visibly frustrated to see a number of goals rattled in after individual mistakes, but noted that his side finished the game with three reserve defenders on the pitch.

"Today it was down to individual errors for sure, but at the end of the game we were missing three of our back four. I think any team in the country would find it difficult but still, there were good players on the pitch and we didn't handle the goals very well at all.

"I have to compliment Everton on their finishing and their clinical nature in front of goal."

'I've got no doubts over my squad'

With the Cherries tumbling down the Premier League table, Howe admitted his concern but stated that he retains absolute faith in his squad to arrest their current slide.

"I wouldn't be doing my job properly if I wasn't concerned [with our form]. There's a very fine line in this division between success and failure and we're on the wrong side of it at the moment.

"If you look at the game today, it was a really tough one for us to take but we need to bounce back.

"We will come out of this spell. I've got no doubt about that, I've got no doubt about my team's ability. Certainly, we're in a difficult period."