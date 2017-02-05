WSL transfer round-up: T-minus one week

With every day, the WSL Spring Series competition draws closer. The tournament gives each team a chance to test drive their new additions and figure out their strategies for the 17/18 season coming up in winter.

The transfer news has continued to roll in as clubs prepare, here are the incomings and outgoings that have happened in the first week of February.

There was no incomings for last season's WSL 2 victors but it was confirmed that Lauren Townsend has departed the club, her future will be at Cardiff Met where she hopes to gain a more permanent place in the starting line up. Dan Carlton, who also played a role in the promotion, has also left the club.

Keen to have experience on their side, Bristol City have retained the signature of their club legend Corrine Yorston who has played for the club 88 times. Additionally, the Vixens have also given a new contract to another experienced member of the team, Frankie Brown.

Among the retention, there was one loss as Hannah Reid rejoins Hibernian.

The Us fought off the interest of WSL 1 clubs to re-sign top goal scorer Ini Umotong for the Spring Series. The move to keep the WSL 2 player of the year that could prove crucial for their competitive hopes in the coming months. Additionally, Oxford have maintained a strength within their midfield and defence as they offer new contract to Riva Casley and Sophie Baker, both have worked their way up the club.

Manager Zoe Johnson has had a busy first week of February as she dished out seven new contracts across the different positions in the squad. Firstly, in defence Sheffield have managed to keep Ellie Gillatt and Emma Lipman. While the focus, in terms of new contracts, has been given to the players going forward; Hannah Cain, Sherry McCue, Sophie Jones, Suzanne Davies and Kennedy Owen all extend their stay at Sheffield.

Lee Burch has been raiding the midfield of Watford in order to strengthen their own as the Lionnesses add two young talents to their ranks. Phoebe Read, who has a versatile ability out on the flanks, and Ellie Mason who plays a more central role, both joined the club ahead of the FA Cup and the Spring Series. Additionally, to add more fire up top, Millwall swipes Portmouth's play maker Sarah Kempson.

In a bid to accentuate a positive goal scoring record from last season, The Toffees have sourced the firing power of two new strikers. Amber Stobbs has left Reading to join the WSL 2 club while Olivia Chance brings experience from afar having played with Breiðablik in Iceland.