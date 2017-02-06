Sol Campbell believes that Spurs look likely to finish above Wenger’s Arsenal for the first time

Sol Campbell has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur are currently on track to secure their first finish above Arsenal since 1995.

Last season Tottenham looked likely to finish above their North London rivals, as they only needed a point against an already relegated Newcastle United side, but a 5-1 hammering on the last day of the season meant that the Gunners leapfrogged the Lilywhites, after beating Aston Villa, 4-0.

The last time Tottenham finished above Arsenal was in the 1994/5 season in which Spurs finished seventh compared to Arsenal’s 12th. Prior to that the only other time Spurs had finished above their arc-rivals in the Premier League was in the 1992/93 season.

Spurs currently sit in second, three points in front of Arsenal in fourth.

Tottenham to finish above Arsenal says Campbell

Defender, Campbell started his playing career with Spurs, having been handed 315 appearances for the Lilywhites over a nine-year period before making a controversial move across North London to Arsenal where he went on to make another 197 appearances in all competitions.

Campbell admitted to Sky Sports that “if Tottenham keep on going the way they’re going, for sure [they can finish above Arsenal] just look at the maths and the position they are in” before adding that “we said that last year and Arsenal managed to sneak in after the last game of the season.” Campbell continued to explain his opinions by saying “never say never, but they’re in a really good position if they keep performances going”.

At the moment Tottenham are unbeaten in their last nine league outing while also remaining unbeaten at home so far this season. Arsenal, on the other hand, have suffered back to back defeats to Watford and Chelsea. Subsequently Tottenham look like the front-runners to catch Chelsea, despite there being a nine point gap between them and the Blues in pole position.