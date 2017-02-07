Mazzarri played big part in getting Zarate to Watford

Mauro Zarate has said that the Watford boss, Walter Mazzarri played a big part in convincing him to come to Vicarage Road and make a return to the top flight.

The ex-West Ham United striker made the move to Watford in the January transfer window from Italian side Fiorentina and made his Hornets debut on Saturday in a 2-1 over Burnley.

“Best league in the world” said Zarate

The striker told Watford Observer that the Premier League is the best league in the world. He also added that he is very happy that he made the move to the Hertfordshire club.

“The gaffer is an Italian coach and I know him as well,” said the 29-year-old. He also added, “I am pleased to get another chance to play in the Premier League. The club has been very good with me as well."

Zarate happy with the way he played on his debut

Watford’s new singing started in the 2-1 over Burnley and feels he is happy with the way he played. “I’m very happy with the way I played but more than that I’m happy with the way the team played,” explained Zarate.

Zarate also said that it was a very important game as the Hornets played a team that is more or less where they are.

Even with the Argentine feeling he had a good game and also the team having a good game, he said it was more important that they picked up the three points which saw them move up to 10th in the league.

Some very nervous moments on Saturday

The new striker has admitted that there were some very nervous moments against Burnley and could have come away from that game with just a point.

“We should keep the ball more especially at the end,” Zarate commented. “We nearly conceded a goal at the end and we should have passed the ball more precisely.”