Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: London rivalary renewed in last 16 of the FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham renew their capital rivalry at Craven Cottage this weekend, with a place in the last eight of the FA Cup up for grabs.

Underdogs in great form

Fulham, now being a EFL Championship side, will obviously be fighting against the odds in this game when they face a Spurs team who've been establishing themselves near the top of English football. However, the hosts will go into this tie with a lot of confidence having won four of their last five games.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side have been in good form of late and it has seen them rise to eighth in the Championship table and with an outside chance of the play-offs. Fulham will also be buoyed by the fact they've already claimed a Premier League scalp in the competition, after dismantling Hull City 4-1 in West London at the end of January.

The Cottagers' teenage sensation, Ryan Sessegnon is looking to score for the third cup round running after scoring and assisting in the Hull tie.

Only trophy hope?

Spurs come into this game still alive and kicking in three competitions this season. Yet after being left 10 points behind in the Premier League title race and losing the first leg of their last 32 Europa League tie in Gent in mid-week, this FA Cup run may be Spurs' best chance of winning something at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Mauricio Pochettino's team will need to improve on their performance from the last round however, where they had to come from 2-0 down to eventually run out 4-3 winners against EFL League Two outfit, Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane. Spurs will still be confident having won this competition eight times and boasting a fantastic recent record against teams from lower divisions.

Spurs have progressed from 12 of their last 13 ties against lower league opposition in the FA Cup. Fulham won the last FA Cup meeting between the teams 4-0 in the 2011 fourth round.

Team news

Ryan Fredericks is the main player missing for Fulham through suspension, and Jokanovic has also confirmed Marcus Bettinelli will start in goal for this game.

Jan Vertonghen is available again after suffering ankle ligament damage last month, and could play a part from the very start.