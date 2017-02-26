Opinion: Wayne Rooney proves he still has a place at Manchester United

On Sunday evening at Wembley Stadium, Zlatan Ibrahimović wrote all the headlines with another two-goal masterclass which carried Manchester United to a League Cup triumph over Southampton and the first major trophy of the Jose Mourinho era. However, Ibrahimovic was not the only player to catch the eye—or, more aptly, the ear—of his manager.

Rooney shows his value

Throughout January and February speculation raged as to whether or not Wayne Rooney would even be a Manchester United player after the Chinese Super League transfer window closed, let alone whether he would still have a place in Mourinho’s team. If the tabloids were to be believed, Rooney was on the brink of ending his illustrious career in the Republik of Mancunia. Yet, once the dust had settled, he remained Mourinho’s captain and was named on the bench at Wembley, going on to lift the trophy on Sunday evening.                   

Rooney never entered the field of play. He didn’t have a meaningful touch of the ball. Yet, there was no doubt that he impacted the game. His manager called him over to ask his opinion of the proceedings, wanting to know what—if anything—ought to be changed. While warming up down the sideline, he roared on his teammates. He was being readied to come onto the pitch as United’s third substitute when Ibrahimovic scored the winner.

Rooney never entered the field, but still played his part. (Photo credit: John Peters/Getty Images)                                    

Then, he had the best reaction of anyone in the stadium to the goal. He leapt into the air and shouted to the heavens, celebrating a goal he had played no part in. Rooney was irrelevant on the pitch, as he has been often this season. But that didn’t stop his joyous reaction to Ibrahimovic's winner. He ran towards the bench and wrapped Rui Faria in a hug. He looked like a kid on Christmas morning. There was no jealousy, no anger at being left out of proceedings. This was the club captain, his manager’s trusted lieutenant simply celebrating yet another great moment in United history. It was a stark contrast to the way that Cristiano Ronaldo sometimes does—or chooses not to—celebrate when his teammates round off a move.