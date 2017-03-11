Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool don't need back-up plan when we face teams like Burnley

Jürgen Klopp doesn't believe Liverpool need a back-up plan when it comes to facing deep-defending sides ahead of Sunday's clash with Burnley.

Four of the Reds' five Premier League defeats this term have come against teams that started the day in the relegation zone and typically defended deep in numbers, absorbed pressure and attacked on the counter.

Against more open sides, particularly those among the top-six willing to take on Klopp's charges at their own game, Liverpool fare significantly better.

Yet with Burnley - the first time to implement such an effective defensive style-of-play against Liverpool, beating them 2-0 back in August - the visitors to Anfield this weekend, Klopp does not believe he and his team necessarily need to adopt a different style-of-play to beat such opponents.

Klopp: Player decisions make the difference against defensive opponents

The manager explained that Liverpool "have spoken about the things we have to do" but insisted it is not "in case it's a team from the lower part of the table" and that they adopt "a specific kind of play" against such opposition.

Klopp acknowledged that he and the players "spoke about" their performances and results against the league's lesser lights and added: "I know what people say, that it looks like this and it's not the first time people say something like this, that I don't have a Plan B or whatever."

But he declared that Liverpool "know how to play" but have to "come into the specific spaces" and "make the right decisions" - Klopp adding that there is "nothing" he can do or say to change that.

He said that he cannot "concentrate only on set-pieces or only concentrate on counter-attacks or counter-pressing" because it's "not like this" and it is an "all-round challenge."

"We need to be as good as possible in all of these things," vowed the German, who felt that they "are often enough in all the games in the right spaces" besides "maybe the first-half against Hull."

Klopp said that his job in such situations is to "help" his players "find the right decisions more easily" in training - adding: "It's a challenge. We knew it after the Arsenal game that this would happen, that in this press conference you would ask these questions and I would give these answers. In the end, [it is] how I have said a few times, we have to prove it on the pitch."

"Before the Arsenal game the mood here was quite optimistic but I think a lot of people thought, 'Yes, until now it was like this but lose now against Arsenal too and they really have problems'," he continued.

Klopp admitted that in his pre-match press conference before Arsenal he was "not sure" whether they would win and added he is "not sure" they will beat Burnley but that he is "quite optimistic."

He said that whichever team he faces, Liverpool "always want to be competitive" and "want to be in this game", insisting that nobody "should expect an easy game" against Burnley and that they are "ready for the fight we will face."

Burnley will undoubtedly come to L4 with the intention of denying the home side space and breaking away on the counter-attack, a game plan that gave them great success when Sam Vokes and Andre Gray fired them to that aforementioned 2-0 win earlier in the season.

Klopp added that, with that in mind, there are "a few things" that Liverpool "have to change", explaining: "You have to bring the right players when you know how they defend in the spaces, it is not new. The pitch is too big to close all of the spaces so then you have to play quick in the right spaces, speed up and change the situation for them and use the timing advantage. That's it."

He said that Liverpool "are long enough in the business" to know what they need to do against defensive teams, insisting they "have played enough games like this."

"We played this kind of football, everybody forgets and it looks like we forgot it. We didn't!", Klopp continued, reiterating that the key is that Liverpool make "the right decision in the right moment" and that everybody "would all be a little bit better in the things we do" if "this would be the most easy thing in the world."

Reds boss feels Burnley's away results don't reflect performances

Sean Dyche's Clarets have picked up only two of an available 39 points away from home this season - the worst away record of any Premier League team.

Asked about their form on the road, Klopp admitted that it is "obviously not good" and "in comparison to the home record especially."

But he said that their poor record is not as if "they have no chances in the game" but rather they "sometimes use the situations and sometimes not."

In praise of Dyche's Burnley, the German said: "For the other teams, it was always hard work [to beat Burnley] so we only have to be ready for hard work. If we do this, then I think we have a bigger chance to win than to lose, but that's what we have to do.

He said that there is "nothing decided" before the game, stating that "everything is possible" and that Liverpool "have to take it like it is."

Klopp said that Liverpool "respect Burnley a lot" and "not only" because of their defeat away at the Clarets in August, hailing their "clear" style-of-play which means "they are good in it" and "as good as they want to be" at their particular brand of football.

He presumed that Burnley boss Dyche would be happier with the performances of his team rather than the results more often than not, insisting Burnley "are close to it."

"We think too that we are close to changing the situation, so we will try all we can," Klopp added, insisting "you cannot compare" two Premier League teams and that it is only done "because we split the league into teams we win against and the rest."

He warned that Burnley are "one of the other teams and a good side" and one that Liverpool "need to be ready for."

Liverpool 'need to be ready for work' against Burnley

Klopp declared that while Burnley's game-plan is obvious even coming into the game, it does not make it any easier for his side because of how accustomed Dyche and co. are to their style.

"We will see what we do, but this game is in a few ways really special," responded the Reds boss when quizzed as to how Liverpool would combat their opponents.

He continued: "Even if we would have won all the games against other teams, Burnley are special because they have the clearest plan of all of these teams. That's why I think Burnley are happy with their position in the table. They have this comfortable position."

Klopp also vowed that just because it is "100 per-cent clear what they do" it is "100 per-cent clear that it's not easy" to play them because they "play different to a lot of teams" and it is "clear" what Liverpool "have to expect."

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also acknowledged Liverpool's "problems against other teams" but said it is "not for this game" because "it would be difficult even if we had won all the other games."

He told a room packed full of journalists: "Burnley defend like they defend, you all know it. Counter-attacks, long balls, all that stuff - it's really tuned. [Ashley] Barnes or Vokes are running, or Gray is running, general balls in behind, set-pieces. You know it can't be easy. That's how it is."

Klopp said that the visit of Burnley "could be hard" and that "it will be' but added: "I'm pretty sure if you don't score early then it will be difficult and the quality is high in Burnley. You can see the results they had even when they lost away games, it's not that they lost high against most sides. I think Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for sure were close games."

"We need to be ready for work again," Klopp insisted, saying Liverpool must use "the advantage of Anfield", though he acknowledged the difference in atmosphere against a team like Burnley and another like Arsenal.

He explained: "If you miss a chance against Arsenal, nobody is surprised, it's not that everybody thinks 'oh, again'. You miss a chance against Burnley - which will probably happen, hopefully we have some - everybody thinks differently, [it's] difficult, there will not be another chance like this."

Klopp stated Liverpool "need to feel free for playing football" and that they "know about a few problems already" but have had "already good sessions" and "will have good sessions" to "go in the game" with.