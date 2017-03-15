James Ward-Prowse loving his new role in the Saints side

A new wing role for James Ward-Prowse has coincided with an exciting turn of form for the Southampton and England under-21 man.

It's not just the Saints fans who are impressed; the natural central-midfielder described it as "a different role for me but I think it's a positive as I'm learning a new position".

Although, Mauricio Pochettino's reign as Ward-Prowse's coach brought about a similar role for him when the Argentine deployed his consistent 4-3-2-1.

Talking on his current coach, Claude Puel, the academy graduate explained that "he's put faith in me to play there" which has lead to him "growing into the role".

On top of that, constantly not knowing whether or not he will be selected on the team-sheet is no longer a worry - "it's been nice to get a good run in the team".

Square peg in a round hole

Despite Ward-Prowse being clearly talented at such a young age, he's been unable to fit into the Saints team over the past few years.

One week he might find himself starting alongside Steven Davis, the next, on the bench with Cuco Martina.

His lightweight frame means playing the pivot role - that you'd most likely associate with the likes of Victor Wanyama in the past and now Oriol Romeu - often sees him being overpowered by stronger midfielders.

Furthermore, the Portsmouth-born man doesn't yet have the ability to strive past people or spot a delicate pass the same way a Dušan Tadić can, or previously an Adam Lallana could.

Perfect position?

For now, playing out right in Puel's newly-found 4-4-1-1 means that the 22-year-old isn't being asked to out-muscle anyone or take fullbacks on -- Cedric Soares' bombing runs do the business.

Not only that, it's pretty obvious how deadly Ward-Prowse is from set-pieces, in wide areas his crossing capability is on display.

Perhaps the shift out wide will build up his confidence and strength enough that moving back into a more familiar place centrally.

Or instead, maybe Ward-Prowse has found his perfect position?