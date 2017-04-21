No new injury concerns for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur face up against the only team holding them back from the top spot in the Premier League, Chelsea on Saturday. This FA Cup Semi-Final comes at a crucial time in the season for both of these teams as Mauricio Pochettino's men continue to push for 1st in the League.

Spurs have been plagued with harsh injuries all season - including Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose for long periods of time. Their opponents have been very lucky with injuries this season, however with Antonio Conte making the least changes to his squad - only 22 all season - of the teams in the Premier League.

Defensive frailties for the North Londoners

One of Spurs' more worrying losses this season has been full-back, Danny Rose. Rose has been out since the 0-0 draw at Sunderland, where he suffered a knee injury which has seen him sidelined since January. Since his injury, Rose has been included in the PFA Team Of The Year. This is the second consecutive campaign that the 26-year-old has been named in the team, alongside teammates Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Rose has completed some outdoor work during the past week and is expected to return to full training next week ahead of the game against Arsenal.

Both Michel Vorm and Cameron Carter-Vickers are also ruled out for the tie at Wembley. Vorm is advancing with rehabilitation on his knee, while Carter-Vickers is being monitored after suffering a knee injury whilst away with the USA national team.

Duo continue to be monitored

Pochettino confirmed once again that both; Harry Winks and Erik Lamela continue to be monitored after sustaining season-ending injuries.

Winks suffered a horrible ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Burnley, which saw him damage his ligaments and ruled out for the season. Unfortunately, this injury came at the worse time for Winks as he started to get a run of games in the starting XI and was starting to make an impact on the way Spurs were playing.

Lamela is still being monitored after his successful operation in Barcelona. The Argentinian had a surgery on his hip which the club hopes will mend quickly and help Lamela gain full match fitness before the start of the 2017/18 campaign.