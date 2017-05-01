Watford vs Liverpool Preview: Reds travel to Vicarage Road looking to strengthen top four hopes

Watford host Liverpool on Monday evening with both teams still having something to play for.

The Reds will look to capitalise on Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all dropping points on the weekend to try and distance themselves in the race for a top four spot, whereas Watford can move into the top half of the table with a win.

Liverpool were handed a boost on the weekend when Arsenal suffered a 2-0 loss in the North London derby and Manchester City and United dropped points to Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

This keeps the Reds in third place going into the match, with the chance to finish in the top four back in their hands.

Watford just need a point to officially confirm their status in the Premier League again next season, but the Hornets will be looking to try and finish in the top 10 in the league, with a finish as high as eighth possible.

Walter Mazzarri’s men suffered a disappointing loss last weekend when they were beaten at the KCOM stadium 2-0 by Hull City, whilst Jürgen Klopp’s men were also beaten at home to Crystal Palace.

Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways and hope to end the season strong.

Team News

Watford defender Craig Cathcart is a doubt for the game after suffering a knee problem.

Fellow defender Younès Kaboul and attacking players Roberto Pereyra and Mauro Zárate all remain out.

England midfielder Adam Lallana has returned to training and could feature for the Reds for the first time in five weeks after picking up a thigh injury on international duty.

Daniel Sturridge is also available after missing last week's defeat to Crystal Palace.

Head-to-Head

Watford have lost five of the last six meetings in the Premier League between the two sides.

Their last win was back in December 2015 where the Hornets won 3-0 which is still Klopp’s biggest defeat since taking charge of Liverpool

Liverpool have beaten Watford in 10 of their last 12 meetings in all competitions.

A win for Watford would be their fourth consecutive home win which was last achieved in 1986.

Whilst the Reds are looking for three consecutive away wins for only the second time under Klopp.

Five of the Reds six defeats this season have come against teams who started the match in the bottom half of the table.

What have the managers had to say?

Ahead of the game, Mazzari said: "They [Liverpool] will be very angry, because they lost at home [to Crystal Palace]. I hope my players are more angry than them, because we lost our last game and conceded six against Liverpool earlier this year."

While Klopp said that it "would be nice if we had 10 points more" so they would be competing with Chelsea for the title, but the race for top four is also very interesting.

The game will kick off at 20:00 at Vicarage Road.