Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur: Rampant Kane helps slick Lilywhites demolish hapless Foxes

Harry Kane took his tally in the Premier League to 26 goals this season after netting four goals against Leicester City as Tottenham Hotspur humilated the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

The scoreline reflected exactly how the game went as Mauricio Pochettino's men got some revenge on the Foxes, who pipped Spurs to the title last season.

Kane opened the scoring for the Lilywhites midway through the first half before Son Heung-min added a second before half-time.

The Foxes began the second half much better and halved the deficit before the hour mark when Ben Chilwell held his nerve before calmly putting the ball into the net.

That was as good as it got though for the Foxes as Kane scored three more goals in the second half while Son scored the other as Spurs cruised to victory.

Kane halted a strong start from the hosts

Straight from kick off it was clear that both sides were up for the game as they pressed each other with the home side testing Hugo Lloris on two occasions early on. Firstly, Jamie Vardy was denied before Wilfried Ndidi saw his deflected shot saved well by the Frenchman.

It was clear early on what the Foxes tactic was in the game as they looked to counter on Spurs but when the visitors hit their stride in the game they were unplayable at times.

They should have taken the lead when Dele Alli played the ball through to Son but with just the keeper to beat, the winger smashed the ball over the bar when he should have scored.

It wasn't a costly miss though as Kane gave the visitors the lead soon after when a wonderful long ball from Toby Alderweireld found Son, who ran towards goal before playing the ball to Kane, who in turn flicked the ball into the net.

It was almost two with their next attack as Alli saw his header from a Ben Davies cross well-saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Son added a second for Spurs before half-time

Pochettino's men though did get a second goal when yet again another lovely passing move saw Alli play a great lobbed pass through to Son, who on this occasion volleyed the ball home to put his side well in control of the game.

When the second goal went in the hosts really struggled to get any momentum going to get a goal back before half-time which needed to change in the second half if they wanted to keep Craig Shakespeare's unbeaten home record alive.

Chilwell halved the deficit for hosts before the hour mark

That is exactly what they did at the beginning of the second half as they started very well and they got their reward for their positive start as they got themselves back into the game.

Chilwell calmly put the ball into the back of the net after Lloris denied Vardy from scoring and from their Ndidi found the left-back and he took his time before placing the ball in the goal.

Lillywhites romped home in the latter stages as Kane netted four

The Foxes brief recovery though didn't last long as Spurs showed their quality once again as Alderweireld's cross was headed back across goal by Victor Wanyama to Kane, who nodded the ball into the net.

It was 4-1 soon after when Kane gave the ball to Son a long out from goal but he struck a wonderful curling shot into the back of the net past the helpless Schmeichel.

Just as you thought it couldn't get any worse for the defending champions, Kane got his hattrick after Filip Lesniak gave the ball to the striker and from there he powered his shot into the back of net.

Kane even had time to net a fourth goal in injury time as Davies gave him the ball and he smashed home from the edge of the box to round off a perfect night for the Lilywhites.