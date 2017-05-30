Saúl: Griezmann can join Man Utd if he wants, but Atlético will survive without him

Rumours of Manchester United being linked with Antoine Griezmann seem to never end and Saúl Niguez has spoken about his French mate's future.

Griezmann has been a pivotal player for Diego Simeone and his team, scoring 26 goals in all competitions in 2016-17 as Atlético Madrid finished 3rd in La Liga and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Saúl downplays Griezmann importance

Despite the major goal-scoring contributions made by Griezmann, Saúl believes that the Frenchman can be replaced.

Griezmann has been rumoured to have a strong interest in him from Premier League clubs including the likes of Chelsea and United, the latter reportedly leading the race for him.

Reports of Alexandre Lacazette moving to Atlético have added doubt as to whether Griezmann will be staying at the Spanish club, the Frenchman himself rated his chances of moving to United 6/10 earlier in the month. However, there have been no real talks between United and Atlético about him.

No player is above the club says Saúl

Saúl spoke with Spanish media outlets AS Diario and Marca about Griezmann's future at Atlético.

The Spaniard said that "In the end, Griezmann can manage his future as he wishes".

The club have distanced themselves from any speculation of Griezmann moving away and have since then made it clear that he is not for sale.

Saúl says that Griezmann is "with us" and that the players are waiting for him to join them in the pre-season preparations after he decides his future.

The midfielder highlighted the attacking options the club have already and said that if Griezmann leaves, the club has "Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro, Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco".

Saúl acknowledges that the 26-year-old Frenchman is an "important" player for the club. However, he makes it clear that "no player is above the club" .