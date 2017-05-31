Wayne Rooney must stay in Europe to play for England again, claims Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has released his latest squad for the friendlies against Scotland and France and has once again excluded Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.

Rooney was also excluded from Southgate's selection for the friendlies in March and the England boss has elected to keep the United no.10 out of the side once again, favouring a more inexperienced set-up.

Southgate's decision a calculated one

Despite the latest exclusion from the squad for Rooney, Southgate has made it clear that this isn't the end of Rooney's England career.

Rooney featured sporadically for United in the 2016/17 season under José Mourinho and has fallen down the selection order at Old Trafford as his United career looks to be on the brink of ending.

Southgate is aware that not selecting Rooney will always be a big call and said that he is "very conscious" that whenever Rooney isn't selected, it's "always a big story".

Rooney's lack of game time at club level has contributed to Southgate's decision and the England boss believes that Rooney has not had the "run of games" to be fit and competitive in the upcoming fixtures.

England boss hopes that Rooney is back

Southgate hopes that Rooney is back into the international scene soon and has said that the United skipper has some "decisions to make" in the summer.

The Three Lions boss said that with a player of Rooney's quality, there is "no way" he would "dismiss him" for any future squad selections. Southgate added by saying that he'd like to have a "fit and strong" Rooney who is in "good form".

Southgate warns Rooney against China move

Southgate, however, also gave Rooney a hidden warning against a move to the Chinese Super League as well as Major League Soccer, clubs of both leagues have shown interest in the Man United skipper.

Southgate spoke about the difference in the quality of the Premier League, the CSL and the MLS and said that "if I'm honest, you want your players playing in the biggest possible games. That is the best test for them".

It remains to be seen whether Rooney would remain at United, any move away from England would be a huge factor in his selections for England in the future.