Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid: Player ratings as the Old Lady fall short of European crown once more

Juventus crashed to a devastating 4-1 loss at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff.

A Cristiano Ronaldo brace as well as goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio ended all hopes for Max Allegri's side despite Mario Mandzukic's stunning overhead leveller.

Heartbreak for the Old Lady and veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as they slumped to a second Champions League final defeat in three years.

The defence

Gianluigi Buffon - 6: One of the most legendary goalkeepers to ever play the game yet again missed out on clinching club football's most prestigious piece of silverware. Buffon was left helpless for all four Madrid goals as his team crumbled around him in Cardiff.

Andrea Barzagli - 4: A tactical mishap from Allegri seriously hampered Barzagli's performance. Sent further right to control Marcelo, the usually solid Italian wall of a back three was reduced to a revolving door as the game progressed, and Madrid could attack at will.

Giorgio Chiellini - 5: For the majority of the game, the defensive line was solid, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were kept quiet. However, as the game went on the defence visibly tired and made it far easier for the Spaniards to infiltrate the defence and charge them to a 12th Champions League crown.

Leonardo Bonucci - 5: Bonucci and Chiellini had very similar games. A solid first half, and a slow second. Taking a ball to the face rattled Bonucci, and the Italian was never back on the same pace as the game slipped away from the Italian champions.

The midfield

Dani Alves - 3: Despite his impressive displays on the way to the final, Alves wasn't able to pull it out of the bag against his old rivals Madrid. Compatriot Marcelo was able to nullify his threat going forward, and bypass his defence while Los Blancos attacked.

Miralem Pjanic - 5: While Juventus were on top in the opening stages, the Bosnian was bossing the game. He had control of every attack, and linked the defence to the forwards with ease. The second half saw a different Juventus and a different Pjanic. He had lost control of the game and was substituted after picking up a yellow card.

Sami Khedira - 4: The former Madrid man was a commanding presence in the first half, a solid wall in front of the Juventus defence. This presence was anonymous in the second half as Madrid bypassed the Old Lady's midfield with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos assuming control of the final/

Alex Sandro - 3: Coming up against Dani Carvajal proved to be too much for Sandro, who was unable to have a solid attacking influence on the game. The attacking influence of the Spaniard was also over-bearing as Sandro struggled in Cardiff.

The attack

Paulo Dybala - 6: The supposed heir to Lionel Messi's throne was impressive at stages of the final, but was unable to sustain his threat. Quick feet and devastating movement early on caused serious problems for Zinedine Zidane, but as his team faded behind him, Dybala was unable to influence the game.

Gonzalo Higuain - 5: A former Real Madrid striker could've been their downfall in Cardiff. Higuain forced two saves from Keylor Navas early on, but was starved of the ball for the majority of the game, and couldn't test the in-form shot stopper all that much.

Mario Mandzukic - 6: A game in which the Croatian did very little contained one of his best moments. Scoring in his second Champions League final in Britain, Mandzukic sent the Principality Stadium into delirium with a stunning overhead kick to put Juventus on level terms with the eventual champions, scoring one of the greatest goals in Champions League history.

The Substitutes

Juan Cuadrado - 1: The Colombian came off the bench and had the worst possible stay, receiving two quick yellow cards after an act of stupidity, and going for an early bath when his team desperately needed his contribution.

Claudio Marchisio - 5: Veteran midfielder Marchisio couldn't influence the game all that much, as the result was already set in stone by the time he entered the field.

Mario Lemina - 4: The same that could be said of Marchsio can be applied to Lemina. The scope of his contribution consisted of a yellow card early on and nothing more.