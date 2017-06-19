Arsenal will be without Takuma Asano again next season

Back last Summer, Arsenal announced that they had signed the promising forward from Sanfrecce Hiroshima before loaning him out to VfB Stuttgart.

This didn't bother the Arsenal camp too much though, as it was announced that he was more a future investment than a first team player - with Arsene Wenger describing him as 'a talented young striker and very much one for the future'.

At Stuttgart, Asano registered twenty-six league appearances, scoring just 4 goals. He also made a cup appearance but failed to score.

Despite failing to score a load of goals, Asano was very much a part of this title-winning side, helping his team lift the Bundesliga 2 trophy and ensuring promotion to the Bundesliga.

The problem is that Asano has only gained seven international caps for Japan - resulting in the young forward not being eligible for a work permit.

Of course, this is a big deal because it means that Asano can't play in England, but not just that.

When Asano was loaned out to Vfb Stuttgart, there were a few terms which would impact his move back to North London.

German publication Bild have claimed that the Japan international has not obtained a work permit because he hasn't played enough games over the past two years, so he will remain at Stuttgart for another season.

This will be a good learning curve for Asano, he will be spending a season in one of Europe's top five leagues and, hopefully, the striker will kick-start his senior career and gain a work permit, bringing him to the Emirates next season.