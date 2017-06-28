Neville: Rooney decision must be taken quickly

Wayne Rooney's future is still a matter of much debate in the media and Gary Neville has voiced his views on the future of the Manchester United captain.

Neville has expressed his surprise at the fact that Rooney's future at the club still hasn't been sorted out as of yet. The former England assistant believes that the sooner Rooney's future is sorted, the better it is, for United's pre-season preparation.

Ryan Giggs spoke recently about Rooney as well and said that the United captain would have to accept a lesser role in the team in the coming season if he wishes to stay at United.

United creating void for speculation around Rooney, according to Neville

Rooney didn't start United's last game of the season, which was the UEFA Europa League final against AFC Ajax. Given the fact that he was returning from an injury lay-off, he only made the bench and made a substitute appearance in the final phase of the game as well.

Neville believes Rooney's coming off the bench had "more or less" made his future clear at the club, with United themselves failing to confirm their captain's role in the coming season.

The former United no.2 spoke about his compatriot and said, "you don't want to create voids for speculation around such big players."

Media sessions will be clogged up, says Neville

Rooney's future has been closely followed by Ronald Koeman and Everton and clubs in China and the MLS as well, as the United captain looks to confirm his future in the coming weeks.

Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record last season and became United's all-time top-scorer, however, his involvement in the season as a whole was very minimal. Which is why his future has been put into question.

Neville has expressed his surprise with the fact that his former teammate's future hasn't been sorted out yet. He said, "I am surprised it has not been dealt with".

He further expressed how he felt the speculation would affect the club's pre-season tour and preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign. Neville said, "you don't want that speculation to hang over a pre-season because every single press conference and media session will be clogged up with the issue of whether he is staying or going".