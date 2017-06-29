Liverpool interested in Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson with Alberto Moreno likely to leave

Liverpool are pondering a move for Hull City left-back Andew Robertson with Alberto Moreno poised to leave the club this summer.

The Reds have already rejected an £11 million offer from Napoli for the Spaniard as they look to hold out for a figure of £15 million, with Moreno having fallen out of favour due to poor form.

Should he leave, Robertson could be the player who Liverpool look to replace him to compete with James Milner - who spent the 2016-17 season as a makeshift left-back over Moreno.

But it is not yet a certainty that Moreno will leave Merseyside in this transfer window, with his future expected to be decided in the coming weeks - Liverpool's first-team joining up for the first day of pre-season training on Wednesday July 5.

Yet having made just 10 Premier League appearances last term, just two of which were starts, it is likely that the 24-year-old will accept his fate and move on.

If he does, Robertson is among the club's options to replace Moreno and with the Tigers having been relegated to the Championship in May, and having had a managerial change with Leonid Slutsky taking over, the Scot is an attainable target.

But any potential move will not come until Moreno's future is decided. Neither Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam or on Liverpool's shortlist, despite reports, with interest in Benjamin Mendy ended by his imminent move to Manchester City.

Former Sevilla full-back Moreno has underwhelmed since joining for £12 million in the summer of 2014, with left-back long a problem area for Liverpool.

Milner deputised well in the position last year, but his flaws - particularly failing to offer a threat on the outside, cutting inside on to his stronger right foot - threaten to be exposed in a second season, particularly in Europe.

Robertson is among Liverpool's top targets, having been scouted extensively by the Merseyside outfit for the last two campaigns.

Ryan Sessegnon had been touted as the Reds' first-choice target on the left side of defence this summer but the 17-year-old turned down their advances with the desire of staying in London and has since signed a new three-year contract with Fulham.

Scotland international Robertson, who has been at Hull since 2014, has reportedly been handed a £10 million price tag by the Humberside club.

The 23-year-old would offer a more direct threat down the flank, though also appears more capable than Moreno of also providing defensive stability down the left - often cited as the main positive of Milner's presence.

Similarly to Milner, Robertson is a dependable option rather than a marquee signing - as Monaco's Mendy might have been - but he would be a relatively cheap addition in an area of vulnerability.

There is still a chance that Liverpool could have Milner and Moreno as their options in the position come the season's opening day trip to Watford on August 12, though Moreno's future is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.