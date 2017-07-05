Watford keeping tabs on Hull star Kamil Grosicki

Hull City playmaker Kamil Grosicki could be set for a reunion with former manager Marco Silva with Watford reportedly interested in bringing the player to Vicarage Road.

Silva brought the Poland international to the Premier League in January but Hull couldn’t maintain their top flight status and were relegated to the Championship.

New Hull boss Leonid Slutsky has been trying to persuade the winger to stay at the KCOM Stadium, however, Grosicki isn’t keen on playing in England’s second tier.

The Humberside club value Grosicki at £9 million, £2 Million more than what they paid Rennes on deadline day.

Newcastle are also said to be interested in the player albeit Grosicki may find being reunited Silva a more attractive option.

Who is Kamil Grosicki?

Grosicki started his professional career at Pogon Szczecin in 2006 before moving to Legia Warsaw a year later where he won the Polish Cup.

He then headed out on loan to Swiss side FC Sion before returning to Poland, again on loan, where he played his football at Jagiellonia. That move became permanent in 2010 and Grosicki won the double with Jagiellonia winning the Polish Cup and the Polish SuperCup.

After returning to his native Poland for just one season, Grosicki signed for Turkish club Sivasspor and remained there for two seasons.

Rennes then secured his signature in 2014 before selling the player to Hull.

Grosicki has made 50 appearances for his country.

What would Kamil Grosicki bring to Watford?

Grosicki failed to find the net for Hull in his 15 appearances although he did win the PFA Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month award for April.

Should Grosicki sign for the Hornets, Watford fans can expect to watch a very creative footballer. His consistent performances last campiagn is why Hull value him so highly.