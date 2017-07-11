Profiling the young stars going on Arsenal's pre-season tour

Arsenal have become renowned for their utilisation of youth, especially in the Arsene Wenger era.

For many young players, pre-season tours are their best learning experience. Not only do thy get to learn about football in different cultures, but it's also a way to impress their boss coming up to the new season.

Here is a rundown of the young Arsenal stars you may not have seen much of, who will be featuring in Arsenal's pre-season tour.

Emiliano Martinez (Goalkeeper)

The Spanish keeper isn't a stranger to most Arsenal fans, but over his Arsenal career he's found himself third or fourth down the goalkeeping pecking order, he'll look at this season as a chance to change that.

Krystian Bielik (Defender)

The defender plays in a similar manner to Arsenal's bloomer Rob Holding. He remains calm on the ball and he has the attacking prowess to bring the ball towards the opposition and pull out some line-breaking passes.

Cohen Bramall (Defender)

Cohen Bramall is one player who many think will benefit from Arsenal's three at the back formation.

He likes to bring the ball forward from deep before beating his man and crossing it in to the box. He usually has a very accurate delivery to match. The player he has previously been compared to is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Ainsley Maitlaind-Niles (Midfielder)

The World Cup winner featured for Arsenal a few times last season, most of which were in the cup. His most memorable game was when he was deployed in a midfield three against Southampton.

He's incredibly versatile, playing in all three boxes last season - defender, midfielder, attacker. He has an excellent range of passing, but his defensive capabilities are still questionable.

Joe Willock (Midfielder / Forward)

Depending on how the squad is set up, Willock can play as either a midfielder or on either one of the two flanks. His range of passing and dictation of play enable him to be a good midfielder, but he also has the attacking prowess along with his speed to be a winger.

He is the younger brother of recent Arsenal youngster Chris Willock, who will be playing for Benfica as of next season.

Donyell Malen (Forward)

For Arsenal's youth team, Malen has played all the way across the attacking line. There has been a lot of hype surrounding him, not only from Arsenal, but also from Mino Raiola, one of the world's most famous football agents.

Reiss Nelson (Forward)

Nelson is predominantly a winger, however he can be utilised as a play-maker sitting behind the striker. He has a lot of tricks up his sleeve, making him a threat going forward and a nuisance to opposing defenders.

Eddie Nketiah (Forward)

Nketiah revolves his game around movement. Commonly referred to as the 'raumdeuter' role, you will often see the striker picking out little gaps of space and utilising them to his advantage.

He's also very quick, so he can afford to give defenders the extra yard, before pouncing on through balls. He will have a field day on the same pitch as Arsenal's main creator, Mesut Özil.