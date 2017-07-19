Liverpool have £66 million bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta rejected

Liverpool have had an improved second offer of £66 million rejected for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta.

The Reds had already seen a £57 million bid turned down last week, with the Bundesliga outfit determined not to lose their prized asset, and Leipzig also rejected Liverpool's second approach.

The Guinean international is Jürgen Klopp's first-choice target but with Leipzig sticking to their stance that Keïta is not for sale, Liverpool must either significantly up their offer once more or begin to look towards other targets.

Keïta only joined Leipzig last summer from sister club Red Bull Salzburg and scored eight goals, laying on a further seven assists, as Leipzig finished second.

The player is reportedly keen to leave for Anfield, but aspiring super club Leipzig are unwilling to lose the midfielder ahead of their first ever Champions League campaign.

Die Roten Bullen finished second in their maiden Bundesliga season last year as they look to become a regular challenger to Bayern Munich, and view box-to-box midfielder Keïta - who can also play as a No.6 - as integral to their success.

For Liverpool to sign Keïta this summer - an increasingly unlikely scenario - the Anfield club may need the player to submit an official transfer request and force through a move.

Leipzig unwavering in Keïta stance

Despite two bids that would have shattered both Liverpool's transfer record and the German top-flight record, Leipzig remain resolute and insist that they will not sell the dynamic 23-year-old at any price.

Owner Dietrich Mateschitz recently told Sportbild that the club will not sell any players "just to get money", adding: "Lately we got a 75million Euros offer for Naby Keïta. No way! He has a contract and he will accomplish it."

The Austrian business billionaire insists that selling Keïta would "only be a proof of distrust" to their fans but "also the wrong sign for our players like Timo Werner, who is in demand too."

No alternative targets have yet to be linked with Liverpool though with the season little over three weeks away, they may soon be forced to review their options.

That would represent a huge blow to Liverpool, with Klopp having earmarked Keïta as the man to significantly upgrade their midfield as they look to build on last season's fourth-placed finish.

It has been reported, however, that Klopp has now considered his other options and will look to pursue those should Leipzig continue to refuse to do business.

Liverpool are closing in on their third signing of the summer however with Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson travelling to Merseyside for his medical on Thursday ahead of a £10 million switch.

The Tigers are also closing in on an £8 million deal for Liverpool's Kevin Stewart, with Lucas Leiva having left for Lazio in a £5 million move earlier this week.