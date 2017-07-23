José Mourinho guarantees David de Gea will stay at Man United

José Mourinho has confirmed that David de Gea will be staying at Manchester United next season, despite rumours of him leaving this summer.

De Gea has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid, who United play on Sunday night in their next pre-season match, for the last few seasons with a move failing at the last minute in 2015 due to late paperwork.

Mourinho confirms that De Gea will be a United player next season

It has been reported that Madrid were going to bid again this summer, but Mourinho has confirmed he will stay while also saying it is very difficult for De Gea to join the European champions in the future after the events of two summers ago.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before the Madrid game, Mourinho said that he can "guarantee" that De Gea will not be leaving United "this season" and he also admitted he has a "feeling it will be very difficult for him to go" to Madrid in the future either.

Mourinho went onto say that De Gea is a "very honest boy" and he confirmed to the club that he had been "contacted a for a long time" by Madrid for a move but then the Spanish club "closed" a door on the move but Mourinho said that he kept it "open" as he always has a feeling when "a player has a desire to go" but as of now De Gea wants to stay at United.

De Gea never let the speculation of a move affect his form for United

Mourinho added that now De Gea is "really happy and focused" at he club so he is very sure that De Gea will "100% be staying with us" as he wants to help the club to continue on their quest of winning trophies.

De Gea has been nothing but professional at United since the whole speculation started, but now that he knows that he will be staying at United, it will only benefit the player and the club going forward as they can put all the speculation to bed.