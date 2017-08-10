Tommy Smith named as Huddersfield Town captain

Right back Tommy Smith has been named as the new club captain of Huddersfield Town following the retirement of Mark Hudson.

Smith has been a revelation for the club since David Wagner took over, and his performances attracted interest from other Premier League sides.

However, he decided to ignore the interest, sign a new 3-year-deal with Huddersfield and continue to dream with Huddersfield, officially as the captain of the club.

Jonathan Hogg and Christopher Schindler have also been named as vice-captains of the club.

The right man for the job

Manager David Wagner told the club he is confident he has the right man for the role. “Tommy has all the right skills needed to be a good captain – he is reliable, open-minded, committed and likes to challenge not only himself but the group as well."

Wagner added, "he feels a responsibility for all the players in our dressing room and for the club, and that’s exactly what we need from him. There was no doubt he'd be our captain.”

A year to remember for Smith

The 25-year-old was vice captain for the club last season, yet spent most of it filling in for Hudson, therefore, is experienced with the role and the players know what kind of a captain he is.

As well as his qualities in the defensive side of his game, attacking-wise he contributed with ten assists and four goals last season which was hugely important in helping the Terriers in their promotion.

Smith was also named in the EFL’s Sky Bet Championship season showing his performances did not go unrecognised.

Tommy told the club "being named captain was a perfect start of the season; it was a really special feeling and I'm really honoured."

He admitted, "to be a captain of such a great group of lads and people, who I have the up most respect for is an unbelievable feeling."

He joined the club in 2012 and waited until November 2013 to make his league debut under former manager Mark Robins, and has been an ever-present in the squad since.

Huddersfield Town kick off the Premier League Campaign on August 12 away at Crystal Palace.