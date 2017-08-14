Liverpool survive late scare to defeat Hoffenheim in Champions League play-off first leg

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for tonight. I've been Oliver Emmerson, taking you through Hoffenheim vs Liverpool. See you next week for the second leg!

That late goal from Uth put a slight dampener on the night for the Reds but it's a result they'd have certainly taken at the start of the night.

All over, Liverpool with a big win in Germany in this play-off first leg, they'll take a 2-1 lead back to Anfield next Wednesday.

Full-time: Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool

90+4: Liverpool 2-1 up but attacking in the final seconds, who's surprised? Grujic with a shot saved.

90+3: Demirbay looks to shoot from range, lining it up on his left-foot, Grujic in with a superb block to save Liverpool. The Hoffenheim midfielder has hurt himself in the progress too, somewhat dampening their late charge. There's still time, though. Possibly two minutes more after that short delay.

90+1: What a chance! Lovely ball in from Demirbay and Hubner gets a free header in the centre of the box, blazing it over. He's got to score there!

90: Hoffenheim applying the pressure now and there's a vital clearance by Alexander-Arnold to put the ball out for a corner as Zuber was ghosting in from a cross. Four minutes of added time and Hoffenheim have a free-kick on the edge of the area...

89: Liverpool trying to slow things down as they make their final substitution, Grujic on for Mane.

87: Big ball over the top as Uth is played onside by Lovren, Alexander-Arnold a little guilty of over-appealing and not playing as Uth takes the ball down in the area and drills a fantastic left-footed finish into the corner.

GOAL! Hoffenheim back in it, Uth!

84: Chance for a third for Liverpool as they break once more, Salah finding Mane who blazes his effort wide. Roberto Firmino has been wonderful tonight in applying pressure and not allowing Hoffenheim to play out from the back, he's replaced by 19-year-old Dominic Solanke with six minutes plus stoppage time to go. It's his competitive Liverpool debut, off the bench.

82: Good save by Mignolet! Hoffenheim work the ball nicely and Mignolet is tested by Demirbay as the ball is played to him on the edge of the area, the Belgian showing good reflexes to beat the ball comfortably away from goal.

81: Firmino with a nice dribble and then a low cross, which is claimed by Baumann. Credit must go to the goalkeeper, who has been on his toes all night to deal with a lot of low deliveries when Liverpool have got the ball wide.

79: More bad news for Hoffenheim, who have already made their three changes as the injured Zuber kicks the ball out intentionally. They'll be hoping it's just cramp.

76: Yellow card for Hubner who fouls Firmino, but Liverpool are furious as they still had the ball and had a three vs two on the counter with Mane and Salah steaming forward. Understandable that they're unhappy with the decision to half play.

75: Wijnaldum with the quick free kick in midfield and Firmino plays a wonderful pass to Milner down the left, the Englishman's cross taking a huge deflection off substitute Nordtveit and the ball flies into the net at the back post.

GOAL! Liverpool double their lead, Milner's cross finds it's way in!

73: Moreno with a free-kick that comes at Emre Can a little too quickly, the German heading high over the bar.

70: Chance for Liverpool as Hubner gives it away, Can showing good intelligence to shift to his right and play in Salah, who has a shot beaten away on his weaker right foot. Lovren gets the header from the resulting corner, straight at Baumann. Final Hoffenheim change, Uth on for Gnabry.

69: In the thick of things at the moment, is Alexander-Arnold. Coming inside from the right wing, he skips past two men and goes down under a challenge, only to see the referee wave play on.

67: Kramaric does something that the Hoffenheim side have struggled to do all evening in creating some room past Alexander-Arnold, Wagner with a snap-shot from his ball in that flies over the bar.

66: Dealt with! A second ball comes back in but Alexander-Arnold is alert to clear.

65: Liverpool having to cope with a wave of Hoffenheim corners, here comes the third straight one...

63: Interesting, as it's the Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson that comes off. Can into the deeper role, with Milner in central midfield presumably.

62: James Milner warming up, not sure who he'll come on for. Can and Alexander-Arnold have both been booked, but he could be replacing Moreno at left-back.

60: Liverpool on the attack, Can drives forward before sliding a ball to Alexander-Arnold, his cross taken by Baumann. Mane and Nordtveit get tangled up at the back-post and the Hoffenheim man has hurt himself.

56: Hoffenheim back into their groove after a poor spell, dominating the ball and looking to work an opening for an equaliser.

55: Alexander-Arnold booked for dissent, seemingly, after a throw-in that he felt he won didn't go his way.

53: And another sub for the hosts, strange that they didn't make those at the same time. Rupp off for the more creative Amiri, who scored the winner at the weekend.

52: Hoffenheim change, Nordtveit on for Bicakcic.

51: Mane threatening again from the left, cutting inside and shooting, Baumann saving and Hoffenheim getting lucky as the ball falls to Demirbay in the area. He counters, Can booked after a cynical foul.

49: The ball in the net for Hoffenheim as Gnabry beats Mignolet with an effort that the 'keeper really should have saved, but he's offside.

47: Huge opportunity! Mane bursts into the box from the left and sets up Firmino in the middle, a point-blank save from Baumann saving Hoffenheim.

45: Back underway as the second-half begins.

The players emerge out for the second-half, and you would fancy Hoffenheim to score here based on the first-half, can they turn it around and score two? You wouldn't put it past them. A 1-1 draw would be fine for Liverpool, a win would be excellent. If they could shut the hosts out and pinch a second on the counter-attack, they'd be in dreamland.

Into the interval. Liverpool haven't been brilliant, Hoffenheim have missed chances including a penalty, but the Reds lead 1-0 thanks to a fantastic free kick from Alexander-Arnold.

Half-time: Hoffenheim 0-1 Liverpool

45+1: Liverpool up the other end, Moreno with a corner and Lovren nods narrowly wide! That's the half.

45: Into one minute of added time as Dejan Lovren makes a big challenge inside the Liverpool penalty area to deny Wagner the chance to shoot.

44: Silky footwork from Firmino who finds Mane inside the area, Mane unlucky as his shot deflects up and into the grateful hands of Baumann.

43: Off the post! Hoffenheim with a quick free-kick and Moreno is left alone with two men, Gnabry with a chance that's saved by Mignolet before Wagner's rebound smacks off the outside of the post.

40: Liverpool playing with more confidence now as Matip roams forward, his pass blocked after a little dribble. Will there now be a little more space for the Reds on the counter?

35: What a way to announce yourself on the European stage! The 18-year-old moves his teammates away from him, steps up and bends a delicious free-kick into the corner of the net. No chance for the 'keeper, Liverpool ahead.

GOAL! Alexander-Arnold, wow!

34: Yellow card for Bicakcic who pulls down Mane from behind as the Liverpool winger looks to sprint through. The Reds want a red as Mane may have managed to get in on goal, but there were other defenders goal-side.

31: Pressure from Hoffenheim as Kramaric goes free down the right, his flat ball across the box instigating actions that end in Matip having to make a good block from Zuber's shot.

27: Salah with a foul on Hubner and another chance for the hosts to get bodies in the box, better from Henderson as he's well switched on to clear the deep cross.

26: Poor from Henderson as he loses it in midfield, Kaderabek blazing his shot high and wide at the back-post from a resulting cross. Liverpool haven't got into their stride yet.

24: A stray header from Moreno gives Wagner the chance to line one up from outside the area, his shot well wide.

18: After some good set-piece deliveries against Watford, Liverpool fans had some hope from the right-back there, but his delivery doesn't beat the first man.

17: Can involved again as good work from Liverpool helps the German to play Alexander-Arnold in down the right, the youngster's cross blocked out for a corner that he wanders over to take.

16: Emre Can screaming at the referee as he's penalised for what looked like a good tackle on Wagner. The free-kick is dealt with just, with Wijnaldum fouled.

15: What a chance, missed! A mistake in the Hoffenheim midfield helps Firmino set Salah away through the centre, but his right-foot finish is wide of the goal. He didn't get away from defender Vogt as he may have liked, and he was made to pay.

12: It's a short run up and a poor penalty from Kramaric, he goes straight down the middle and Mignolet beats it away!

SAVE! Mignolet stops it!

11: Dejan Lovren gives away a penalty! Gnabry into the area, twisting and turning and brought down by Lovren, the referee points to the spot seemingly on the advice of his assistant. Liverpool also upset as they thought the original ball to Gnabry was played when he was offside, but now it's up to Mignolet to make a big save.

Penalty Hoffenheim!

9: Mane drives into the area, supported by Moreno and his cross-cum-shot is poked away by the 'keeper. Firmino a little guilty of ball-watching and not bursting into the area, there.

8: Ooooh, Lovren with a poor clearance with the ball coming onto his arm off his foot and towards Mignolet. Hoffenheim want a penalty but there's nothing doing from the referee.

7: Can fouls Wagner down the left flank and it's the first chance for Hoffenheim to angle one into the area.

6: Great defending by Matip! Lovren is skinned down Hoffenheim's right and Kramaric sends an inviting cross towards the path of Gnabry, the winger denied from getting a shot away by a fantastic clearing flick from Matip. Lucky break for Lovren, and a warning sign for Liverpool.

2: Salah has the ball in the net very early on after a lovely pass from Alexander-Arnold, but the Egyptian has strayed offside and the flag went up very quickly.

0: Kick-off!

Hoffenheim win the toss and opt to stay as they are, meaning Liverpool will get the game underway. No Sturridge, Clyne, Lallana or Coutinho. Can the Reds stand up and put on a good performance in difficult circumstances?

Out come the two teams to a wild atmosphere, much of the attention ahead of this one has been on Liverpool but this is huge for Hoffenheim. The Champions League anthem blares, it's nearly go-time!

Just over ten minutes until kick-off now, the nerves rising for both sets of fans, who are both in excellent voice.

Klopp names the same XI that started the 3-3 draw with Watford, meaning Alberto Moreno completes his unexpected comeback into the fold by starting the Premier League opener and Champions League play-off. Mane and Salah will be hoping to exploit the 3-4-3 formation that the Bundesliga side will be playing as they search for space on the counter.

Liverpool: (4-3-3) Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Hoffenheim: (3-4-3) Baumann; Kade?ábek, Vogt, Hübner; Bi?ak?i?, Rupp, Demirbay, Zuber; Kramaric, Wagner, Gnabry.

The teams have been announced, and are as follows:

The Brazilian on Liverpool's minds will be Philippe Coutinho, who is out with a back problem - so Liverpool say - as his attempts to get a much-desired move to Barcelona continue. Another injury miss for Liverpool is Daniel Sturridge, who Klopp expects to be back for the second leg.

Hoffenheim not only also have an advantage in knowing Klopp's methods from his Borussia Dortmund days, but also having acquainted themselves well with Roberto Firmino, with Hoffenheim being the side Liverpool bought the Brazilian from in 2015.

Two of the goals Liverpool conceded against Watford came from corners, as their set-piece issue that's flared up so much in previous years continued. That'll be a worry tonight, with Hoffenheim, who have a reputation for being prolific from set-pieces, expected to field a very tall team.

The same couldn't be said for Liverpool, who conceded a last minute equaliser at Vicarage Road to draw 3-3 in a thriller with Watford. One positive for Jürgen Klopp was the performance of new signing Mo Salah, who registered a goal and an assist.

Hoffenheim don't get their league season underway until they host Werder Bremen on Saturday afternoon, but won 1-0 in the DFB Pokal first round at the weekend to get their competitive season off to a winning start.

Given the ongoing debate about the 'best league in the world', it's a good tie to be able to analyse the strength of the Premier League vs the Bundesliga, with each of tonight's teams having come 4th last season in their respective leagues.

It's a two-legged affair, with the second leg scheduled for Anfield next Wednesday. Away goals count, so we may be in store for an evening of Hoffenheim looking to keep it tight, looking for a clean sheet rather than going gung-ho on the goals front.

This is a huge game for both teams, with a place in the Champions League Group Stage to be determined by this tie. Liverpool, seeded for the draw, will likely view Hoffenheim as the toughest team they could have been drawn up against. However, the German side won't have been pleased with the draw either as they're set for a tricky test against the Reds.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the first leg of this UEFA Champions League play-off qualifier between TSV 1899 Hoffenheim and Liverpool, as the fourth best team in Germany meet the fourth best team in England. Kick-off in Germany is set for 19:45 UK time, so stick with us for this eagerly anticipated game!