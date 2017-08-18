Huddersfield Town Predicted XI vs Newcastle United: Are any changes required to beat the North-East side?

After Huddersfield’s fantastic first ever Premier League performance last weekend at Selhurst Park, the attention quickly turned to their first home match in the top flight against Newcastle on Sunday.

Last season the Magpies took all three points at the John Smith's Stadium, whilst the Terriers earned a shock victory at St James’ Park.

Town will be keen to impress and are high on confidence after last weekend’s performance, but will there be many changes to the squad for Sundays game?

Goal difference is hugely important

Goalkeeper – Jonas Lössl: It was a dream start for the Danish international at Crystal Palace, and has filled a lot of Town fans with confidence after the loss of former keeper Danny Ward. He commanded his area well, made some vital stops and had near perfect distribution.

Right-back – Tommy Smith: After beating the odds and starting against Palace, the club captain will be wanting to repeat the form he showed last season in the Premier League. He handled the skills of Wilfried Zaha well but forced manager David Wagner into a change due to a number of fouls after been given a yellow card.

Centre-back – Mathias Jørgensen: Another solid debut for the Dane who also assisted Towns first ever goal in the Premier League. He was very comfortable on the ball and seems to have formed a strong partnership with Christopher Schindler, marshalling the aggressive Christian Benteke. If he continues to show that kind of performance, it could be a task for fan favourite Michael Hefele to get back in the side.

Centre-back – Christopher Schindler: The Wembley hero, similar to his defensive partner, kept Benteke quiet all game and reminded Town fans of how important of a figure he is for the club. Composed, aggressive and all-round quality showing he is ready for the Premier League.

Left-back – Chris Löwe: A consistent player for Town and a true professional. The German does his job and fits the style of play Wagner wants perfectly. Not afraid to attack and made a crucial tackle to deny Zaha a one on one opportunity. Now with the pressures on Scott Malone competing with him, he will want to continue putting in performances like Saturday.

Embed from Getty Images

The heart of the team

Defensive-midfielder – Philip Billing: Perhaps a shock inclusion last weekend, but the youngster quickly showed the doubters why Wagner put faith in him. His performance also was recognised by the Danish under-21 national side, being called up for the Euro qualifiers. The composure for such an inexperienced player was incredible and there was no surprise he was linked with other Premier League clubs.

Defensive-midfielder – Aaron Mooy: capturing the Australian's signature on a permanent basis was perhaps one of the signings of the summer. The midfielder also racked up two assists and showed he is ready to compete at the top level.

Attacking-midfielder – Kasey Palmer: Another energetic performance for the man who re-joined the club on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old showed his skillfulness and supported Steve Mounie well up the field. He knows the way the manager wants to play but it is a position Town perhaps lack in when it comes to changing the player.

Left-wing – Tom Ince: Returning to his former club, Ince showed why Huddersfield invested in him and demonstrated how he has changed his style of play in order to be a consistent name on the team sheet. He seems to have built a good idea of the way Löwe plays as they supported each other very well at both ends of the pitch.

Right-Wing – Elias Kachunga: The German and Tommy Smith were a strong partnership on the right side of the field last season, and they seem to have carried it to the Premier League. His pace and attacking runs make it very difficult for defenders to play against.

The man of the moment

Striker – Steve Mounie: It was the perfect debut for Beninese forward, grabbing two goals and showing fans why he is Huddersfield’s record signing. Pace, strength and hold up play are what Town fans have been crying out for for years. Both goals showed why Wagner wanted him and he will be vital if Town are to survive in the Premier League.