Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool's first 20 minutes in Hoffenheim win was "like a thunderstorm"

Jürgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's first 21 minutes against Hoffenheim as a "thunderstorm" after his side powered three early goals inside an electric Anfield to kill off their Champions League qualifying tie.

The Reds won 4-2 on the night, conceding twice after their blistering opening, but the two-legged affair was practically all over from Emre Can's second - and Liverpool's third - to make it 5-1 on aggregate in the 21st minute.

That left the visiting German side needing five goals themselves to progress and while they got one in the first-half through Mark Uth, Roberto Firmino's second-half side-footer against his former club then restored Liverpool's convincing advantage.

Hoffenheim pulled another one back through Sandro Wagner late on but went down 6-3 on aggregate in their maiden continental campaign as Liverpool qualified for the tournament's group stages for the first time under Klopp.