De Jong, Riviere on brink of Newcastle exit

Newly promoted Newcastle United are inching closer to their intended major clear out, as attacking midfielder Siem de Jong and striker Emmanuel Riviere look set to leave the club in the coming days.

The Magpies, who had a poor start to their campaign after losing both of their first two fixtures, have already signed seven players this summer which includes the likes Chelsea’s Christian Atsu, Jacob Murphy from Norwich, Eibar’s centre-back Florian Lejeune and striker Joselu from Stoke City.

Outgoings before incomings

Rafa Benitez is still keen on adding more quality to the squad before the summer transfer window closes on August 31.

However, club owner Mike Ashley has clearly informed Benitez that he must sell players before signing new ones.

The Chronicle reported that Dutch giants Ajax is interested in acquiring the services of De Jong, who joined Newcastle back in 2014 and only managed to made 22 appearances for the club over the course of two seasons due to injury problems, and can bid for him in the coming days.

If the move will go through, it will be De Jong’s second stint with Ajax, as he already spent seven seasons at the club — scoring 57 goals in 168 appearances.

Riviere finally bids farewell

Riviere, on the other hand had a frustrating time since joining the Toon Army from AS Monaco in 2014 as he only managed to score a single goal for the club in 23 appearances.

It is believed that the France U21 striker is being followed by Ligue 1 club Metz and which means that there are strong chances that the miserable time for the 27-year-old in the North East of the country is coming to an end.

It is being reported that Benitez are on the verge of signing Chelsea’s Kenedy on loan and they are also interested in signing £22 million Serie A midfielder Dennis Praet.