Huddersfield complete Florent Hadergjonaj loan deal

Huddersfield Town have completed the loan signing on FC Ingolstadt 04 right-back Florent Hadergjonaj.

The Terriers also have an option to buy the Swiss international at the end of the season.

He joins the club a day after Town completed the signing of attacking midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri from 1. FC Nürnberg.

Experience of playing in Germany and Swiss top flights

The 23-year-old will provide competition for captain, Tommy Smith, especially due to the injury to Martin Cranie.

Florent has played in both the Bundesliga and the Swiss Super League, alongside playing in the Europa League and Champions League qualifiers.

He won BSC Young BoysPlayer of the Season’ in 2015, after making his competitive debut in 2013, before moving to Ingolstadt alongside now Town player Elias Kachunga.

He expressed his desire to leave the club after their relegation from the Bundesliga last season, with a number of clubs showing an interest in signing him.

 