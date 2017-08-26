Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City: City leave it late to clinch three points

Manchester City were looking to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Everton in their opening game at the Etihad.

City made 4 changes to their starting line up, which saw Sergio Aguero drop to the bench and former Monaco players Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy make their first starts for Man City. Danilo came in for the suspended Kyle Walker.

Bournemouth came into the game without a win in their opening 2 games, and made 3 changes to their starting line up with Jermaine Defoe making his first start.

All even at the break

Bournemouth kicked off proceedings at the Vitality Stadium, and started the game brightly with the majority of play being played in City's half without Bournemouth testing Ederson in goal.

Bournemouth were quickly rewarded for their bright start with a superb strike in the 13th minute from their full back Charlie Daniels.

Vincent Kompany cleared a cross to the edge of the box, and Daniels ran onto the end of it on the half volley and it cannoned in of the underside of the bar past a helpless Ederson.

An early contender for the goal of the season so far, and Bournemouth's first PL goal of the season, and first ever goal against Manchester City.

Bournemouth continued their early dominance, as they continued to press the City defence. 20 minutes in and Defoe tested Ederson with a volley that the City keeper had to get down low to parry away.

Bournemouth were quickly made to pay for their wasted chance, as City equalised through Gabriel Jesus in the 21st minute.

Jesus took a quick free kick which eventually found its the way to the feet of David Silva, who played an eye of the needle pass to Jesus, who poked the ball past Asmir Begovic.

After equalising the tide of the game completely changed as City took firm control of the game.

City continued to probe at the Bournemouth defence with the Cherries struggling to venture into the City half.

Fernandinho tested Begovic with a powerful drive late on in the first half, but City would have to settle for a 1-1 draw at the halfway point after a sluggish opening 20 minutes. 

 