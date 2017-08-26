Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City: City leave it late to clinch three points

Manchester City were looking to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Everton in their opening game at the Etihad.

City made 4 changes to their starting line up, which saw Sergio Aguero drop to the bench and former Monaco players Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy make their first starts for Man City. Danilo came in for the suspended Kyle Walker.

Bournemouth came into the game without a win in their opening 2 games, and made 3 changes to their starting line up with Jermaine Defoe making his first start.

All even at the break

Bournemouth kicked off proceedings at the Vitality Stadium, and started the game brightly with the majority of play being played in City's half without Bournemouth testing Ederson in goal.

Bournemouth were quickly rewarded for their bright start with a superb strike in the 13th minute from their full back Charlie Daniels.

Vincent Kompany cleared a cross to the edge of the box, and Daniels ran onto the end of it on the half volley and it cannoned in of the underside of the bar past a helpless Ederson.

An early contender for the goal of the season so far, and Bournemouth's first PL goal of the season, and first ever goal against Manchester City.

Bournemouth continued their early dominance, as they continued to press the City defence. 20 minutes in and Defoe tested Ederson with a volley that the City keeper had to get down low to parry away.

Bournemouth were quickly made to pay for their wasted chance, as City equalised through Gabriel Jesus in the 21st minute.

Jesus took a quick free kick which eventually found its the way to the feet of David Silva, who played an eye of the needle pass to Jesus, who poked the ball past Asmir Begovic.

After equalising the tide of the game completely changed as City took firm control of the game.

City continued to probe at the Bournemouth defence with the Cherries struggling to venture into the City half.

Fernandinho tested Begovic with a powerful drive late on in the first half, but City would have to settle for a 1-1 draw at the halfway point after a sluggish opening 20 minutes.

City pressure finally pays off

City continued the second half much like they ended the first, having all the ball, but struggling to muster many attempts on the Bournemouth goal.

77% possession in the 60th minute for the away side, but City yet to register at attempt at the Bournemouth goal in the second half. Although Bournemouth nearly proved that you don't need to have the majority of possession to create chances.

Bournemouth won the ball high up the pitch, as Harry Arter found Josh King just inside the box, who saw his effort from 15 yards rebound off the post.

15 minutes after King hit the post, City did the same through Nicolas Otamendi as Kevin De Bruyne delivered a corner that left Begovic unmoved as it came off the post and was cleared to safety.

After prolonged spells of possession, the final five minutes of the match exploded into life. City pressed for a much needed winner but almost saw Bournemouth steal the points in the dying embers, but Ederson was equal to a low drive.

City got the ball back up the other end, Danilo found Raheem Sterling inside the box who scuffed a finish off a deflection into the back of the net in the 97th minute to break the hearts of the home crowd.

A late goal from Sterling erupted massive celebrations amongst the city players and fans, as Sterling ran into the crowd to celebrate, referee Mike Dean gave Sterling his second yellow of the game and he's sent off.

After a game that was largely dominated by City, a solid Bournemouth will be disappointed to have lost the points in the last minute of the game, after such a strong defensive performance.

City came back from a goal down, to win 2-1 in what was a breathtaking final 20 minutes at the Vitality Stadium.