Andreas Pereira joins Valencia CF on a season-long loan

After a promising loan spell at Granada CF last season followed by an impressive pre-season for Manchester United, Andreas Pereira has again been loaned out, this time to La Liga club Valencia CF to continue his development into hopefully one day becoming a United regular.

The Brazilian will join the La Liga club for the course of the 2017/18 season in the hope that he will receive valuable game time and experience to further enhance his ability when he does return to United.

The right move for the player?

It goes without saying that Pereira is certainly a player suited to Spanish football, with him being Brazilian he has grown up playing a very similar style.

Having played in La Liga before, it is fair to say he is vastly acclimatized to this style of play and will more than likely prove to be a valuable asset for Valencia this season as they bid to get back up to the right end of the table.

Despite this, it can be argued that this is the wrong move for the player if he is to have a long term career playing in the Premier League for United.

Whilst La Liga is another top European league, it certainly holds a very different style of play to what is played in England's top flight possibly meaning that the 22-year old's development is limited in terms of Premier League football.

What role will the Brazilian play in his time at the Mestalla Stadium?

Throughout much of Pereira's loan spell with Granada last season he was playing a more offensive role, often as an attacking midfielder, meaning that a lot of the attacking play was featured around him.

However, whilst on tour with United this summer Pereira often featured in a deeper role, sat just in front of the back four while breaking up play and distributing the ball forward.

As a result of this, it is difficult to tell which position Valencia boss Marcelino García Tora will want him to play, or as to whether there is an agreement with his parent club as to which position the youngster will feature in.

When the international break is over and club football resumes, we will have a better indication of what is to come in the near future of Pereira.