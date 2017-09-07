José Mourinho "disappointed" by Andreas Pereira loan move to Valencia

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has hinted that it was Andreas Pereira’s own decision to move to Valencia on a season-long loan on Spanish Deadline Day.

The 21-year-old midfielder returns to La Liga for the 2017/18 campaign after acting as the shining light in a lacklustre Granada side last term.

Pereira hasn’t had many chances at Old Trafford since breaking through the reserves to make his debut in 2015, which might be why he’s fabricated another move away.

Regular football is crucial at the Brazilian’s age, and after the early season form of United’s attacking players, another spell across The Channel could prove crucial for his development.

Mourinho disappointed at lack of fight

Speaking to the media ahead of Manchester United’s tricky returning fixture after the international break at Stoke City on Saturday evening, José Mourinho admitted his disappointment about not having Pereira as an option until January.

“You have to be ready to fight for the position and I am disappointed he left,” said Mourinho. The Portuguese boss already made a subtle dig by stating that it’s “different” to play in Manchester United’s midfield and the move makes it seem like Pereira is “not ready to fight” to play every week.

“It was a personal decision that I don’t agree with, a decision I don’t think honestly is the best decision for him, a decision that disappoints me.” It’s no secret that Mourinho does have faith in the player though, and he acknowledged Pereira’s “potential to be a Manchester United player.”

Pereira bagged new two-year deal before moving

If the Red Devils are in desperate need of options when the new year rolls around they will have an option to recall Andreas Pereira from Valencia. And because of this, José Mourinho refuses to call it a “drama” but it’s solely “the decision” that has let him down.

The no. 15 certainly has a future at the club though. That was made sure by signing a two-year contract extension on his return from Spain when he’ll be hoping to have developed physically and mentally to fight for his place.