Liverpool player ratings as they are held to a 2-2 stalemate against Sevilla at Anfield in the Reds Champions League opening game.

Liverpool got their Champions League campaign underway coming off the back of a 5-0 thumping from Manchester City on the weekend. Jürgen Klopp's side welcomed a familiar Sevilla to Anfield hoping to get a win under their belts as well as revenge for their 2016 Europa League final defeat to the Spanish side.

There were two changes to the side that was defeated by Guardiola’s City on the weekend as Dejan Lovren replaced Ragnar Klavan at centre-back and Joe Gomez returned to right back for the young Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The game should have been out of sight for the Reds despite going behind early on in the game as missed chances including a costly Roberto Firmino penalty miss and defensive lapses really cost Liverpool on a mixed night for the five-time European Champions.

So, how the players fare individually?

Costly errors made it a mixed night for Liverpool’s defence

Loris Karius (6/10): Can’t be blamed for any of the goals but the young German goalkeeper's usual strong distribution was lacking tonight as at times he was too hesitant at getting the reds underway and his kicking wasn’t his best at times. Apart from that, he didn’t make any major faults that should be criticised.

Joe Gomez (6/10): What started a strong performance for the youngster turned into a disastrous evening for the former Charlton Athletic defender. He was strong going forward and looked to get in dangerous positions for the Reds but his crossing was just missing that cutting edge delivery. He was also strong at the back for most of the game but a couple of clumsy tackles saw the youngster deservedly sent off in a mixed game on his Champions League debut.

Joel Matip (6/10): Another player with a performance that saw a mixed evening for the Cameroon international. Superb on the ball with a good range of passes and even got forward to help get the Kop on their feet with languid run in the second half, but the former Schalke 04 player switched off for the second goal and found himself ball watching, which proved costly for Klopp’s side and was the costly moment in an otherwise decent outing.

Dejan Lovren (5/10): An agonizing mistake for the Croation that saw the ball slip under his foot from Sergio Escudero’s cross and gifted Sevilla the lead in the opening minutes. He did well to recover mentally and was dominant in the air but was another player who switched off giving Joaquin Correa endless space and time to slot the second goal and add to the Reds' defensive calamities.

Alberto Moreno (7/10): He would be the complete left-back if he was as good going forward as he is defensively. He looked to put his Europa League final woes behind him against his former club as he proved a constant threat down the left assisting Firmino for the equaliser and constantly putting dangerous balls in the box. However, he was booked for a reckless challenge on Jesús Navas and another player who switched off at times defensively. Almost a perfect game for the Spanish full-back.

One standout performance from the Midfield three

Jordan Henderson (5/10): Great build-up play with a good string of passes that eventually found Moreno for the Reds opening goal. However, apart from that, his range of passing tonight was weak with passes going astray and also let a few Sevilla runs go beyond him on a night that failed to show any dominance for the Liverpool skipper.

Georgino Wijnaldum (8/10): Constantly on the ball in good areas and always a threat on the ball as he was continuously linking Sadio Mané and Mohammed Salah into play and was a constant catalytic for Liverpool attacks. An assured performance from the Dutchman.

Emre Can (6/10): Not his best performance by a long shot as he should have cleared for Sevilla’s opening goal. He had a huge chance gone begging that would have put the Reds ahead but did link up well at times and showed good energy on a mixed night for the German international.

Constant threat and assuring performances from the front three

Sadio Mané (8/10): A player with endless bags of energy and a constant nuisance for the Sevilla defence. He was Liverpool’s standout player in the first half. He always wanting the ball and linked up well with Gomez. Forced a good save from Sergio Rico and won the penalty that would have wrapped up the game in just 45 minutes. Proved just how much Klopp and his side will miss him in his three-game Premier League ban.

Mohammed Salah (8/10): He gets the crowd on their feet every time the ball falls to his feet; he has so much pace going forward and always wants the ball. Salah is proving a favourite for the Anfield crowd and is displaying the full effect of how dangerous it can be having so much speed on both wings. The Egyptian scored the second goal and will be a player the Sevilla defence will not forget in the reverse fixture.

Roberto Firmino (7/10): The crowd sang his name all evening and the Brazilian is really becoming an extraordinary player for the Reds as heslotted in the equaliser and was constantly fighting to link up play and retrieve the ball. It would have been an almost perfect performance but his penalty miss proved to be the costly moment of the game.

Subs fail to help snatch late victory

Philippe Coutinho (5/10): A wonderful moment to see the Brazilian back after a long summer transfer window and constant speculation about the talisman’s future. He received a superb welcome from the fans but looked rusty and will need more game time to find his cutting edge that has won games in the past.

Daniel Sturridge (N/A): Came on with seven minutes left but didn’t see enough of the ball to make a difference.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (N/A): Looked lively when he came on and won the Reds a couple of corners but is another player who is desperately in need of more minutes on the pitch.