Laurent Depoitre scores on his Premier League debut amidst controversial draw against Leicester

Huddersfield Town were looking to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat, beaten by West Ham at the London Stadium in what was a poor performance by the Terriers.

Town welcomed 2016 champions Leicester City to the John Smith Stadium. David Wagner made three changes to the team that were disappointed with the away loss, meaning that Danny Williams (free transfer from Reading), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Nurenburg) & Laurent Depoitre (FC Porto) all made starts.

Depoitre was in for the injured Steve Mounie, who picked up a knock at the West Ham game and immediately made an impact.

A Tom Ince header in the third minute straight towards the Belgian was met by Depoitre's head and went to the hands of the Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel, it was a sign of intent from the Terriers and exactly what the manager and the fans wanted to see.

A short while later and midfielder Williams curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area over the crossbar as the Terriers continued to work tirelessly.

Leicester were unable to get much time anywhere near the goal, until the 15th minute when Kelechi Iheanacho switched the ball from his left foot to his preferred right, but this was blocked by Sabiri who was also making his first Premier League start for the terriers.

Jamie Vardy had a sight of goal just before half time, as he hooked a flick on from Wes Morgan wide, meaning that the neither side could break the deadlock but Huddersfield were definately in the ascendancy.

The Terriers will have been frustrated that they had not managed to score the all important goal during their time on the ball, but they were not showing any sign of not being brave enough on the ball.

​Second half and controversy

​​The Terriers came out in the second half like they had left off in the first. Just two minutes after the re-start and a great through ball found Depoitre, who then rolled Harry Maguire before firing past Schmeichel to give the terriers the lead.

The lead lasted just four minutes, Chris Lowe brought down Andy King inside the box to give Leicester a penalty. Vardy stepped up for the kick, and put it past Jonas Lossl who had tried to stop the penalty, that was the first goal the Danish keeper has conceeded at the John Smith Stadium.

The Terriers and their fans thought that they had taken the lead again in the 61st minute, Elias Kachunga headed home a cross from Mathias Jorgensen, but was deemed to have been offside. The call couldn't have been tighter - even the TV pundits couldn't agree if it was onside or not.

Paul Merson believed that he was offside, or at least his boot was, wheras BBC Match of the Day pundits believe the goal should have stood. TV replays seem to indicate that the player was onside, but still pictures seem to show that his boot was millimeters offside.

Riyad Mahrez hit a cross in the box towards Vardy, who somehow missed it, had his foot connected with the ball it was in the net, but the striker could not connect to the ball.

Ince hit from 25 yards out and was inches wide, and subsitute Collin Quanner received an excellent cross from Aaron Mooy but was unable to do much with it. Leicester's Demarai Gray went down in the box towards the end of the match after Jorgensen challenged for the ball, but the referee was unmoved and did not give anything.

The match ended honours even, but the Terriers will be the ones feeling hard done by with the disallowed goal.