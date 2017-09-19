Arsenal vs Doncaster Rovers Preview: Gunners set to test squad strength

The English domestic cups are infamously known for their 'David vs Goliath' stories, and this midweek fixture for Arsenal is no exception.

They come up against Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the EFL Cup. This cup is one of the trophies that has eluded Arsene Wenger, so it will be interesting to see how Arsenal treat it.

The start of an easy run

Arsenal haven't had the best of starts this campaign, but they do look to be picking up some form.

After the meeting with London counterparts Chelsea, the Gunners will have looked on at the run that follows. Arsenal don't have to play a top six team until November, when they play Manchester City.

With respect to Doncaster, Arsenal should be looking at this as a chance to test the strength of their squad by playing some unfamiliar faces.