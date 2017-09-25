Manchester United to offer new deal to goalkeeper David De Gea according to reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to open talks with David De Gea over a new long-term contract.

Real Madrid were linked heavily with De Gea once again this summer but Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants to continue with Keylor Navas as number one goalkeeper.

José Mourinho also made it clear in summer that United did open the doors for De Gea’s move to Madrid but the Galacticos didn’t make the move for the Spaniard.

According to a report in the Independent, United now want to tie down their star goalkeeper - who has two years left on his current deal at Old Trafford - to a new long-term deal.

Embed from Getty Images

De Gea very content at United

The reports says that United are confident that De Gea will sign the dotted line and that the Spanish international is more content at United than he ever has been.

De Gea, one of the finest in his position in the world, has started the season excellently and has kept six clean sheets in all competitions till now.

Real Madrid almost signed De Gea in 2015 only for the move to collapse in the final minute of window as documents reached FIFA after the window had already closed.

De Gea quickly signed a new four-year deal with an option of an additional year.

The Spaniard has won player of the year award thrice since 2013 and has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world since arriving as a promising yet raw talent in 2011.

United's progress this season will be key for De Gea's new contract

The entourage of De Gea are likely to demand a release clause in the goalkeeper’s new contract and United will have to be careful not to leave themselves helpless, with Real Madrid still possibly keen on the shot-stopper.

The progress of United under Mourinho this season will also be a factor that will influence De Gea's decision.

Mourinho won the Europa League and the League Cup in his first season at United and his team has started well this season and are expected to mount the club's first proper title challenge since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

If they are able to do so, the probability of De Gea signing new deal will increase, United continually winning silverware likely to make the player's decision to commit his future far easier.