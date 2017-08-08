Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United: Galácticos edge past Red Devils to lift UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid secured the first piece of major silverware in the 2017/18 campaign, as goals from Casemiro and Isco gave them a narrow 2-1 victory over Manchester United. 

The first period belonged to Madrid as the Spaniard's had the best of the chances, Casemiro hit the crossbar before opening the scoring in the 24th minute. Karim Benzema and Romleu Lukaku came close towards the end of the half but Zinedine Zidane's side had done enough to take their lead into the break.