Tottenham Hotspur complete Serge Aurier signing on a five-year contract

After being granted a work permit by the Home Office, Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier.

The two clubs have agreed on a £23m fee for the player who looks to be Kyle Walker's replacement after his move to Manchester City.

Aurier has signed a five-year contract at the club, keeping him there until 2022.



The move was put on hold after Aurier had to gain his work permit. The right back had previously been denied entrance to the country as PSG faced Arsenal in the Champions League for a suspended jail sentence for assaulting a police officer.

It is now reported that the sentence has been replaced with a fine. He was also caught up in a dispute after making homophobic comments in a live stream.



Aurier had already completed his medical and agreed personal terms with Tottenham and was only awaiting the work permit.

The right back is Tottenham's fourth signing of the window, after confirming the signing of Juan Foyth yesterday and Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga also joined the club this summer.



So far Aurier has played all of his professional career in France, starting at Lens and then Toulouse before joining PSG in 2015.

With PSG, Aurier won two two Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups. He also has Champions League experience with the French giants.

The right back has picked up 41 caps for the Ivory Coast and started every game as the Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.

Fresh start for Aurier

In a statement released by the club Serge Aurier seemed determined to wipe the slate clean as he starts at a new club. The right back who is currently away with the Ivory Coast commented: "I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch", adding "this is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me".

Aurier was full of praise for the fans as he believes that they "are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier".