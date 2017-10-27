Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Preview: Seagulls and Saints face off in South Coast Derby

High-flying Brighton & Hove Albion face off against their South Coast rivals in Southamptonwho have been strong on their travels so far this season in the Premier League.

Their history against the Seagulls, away from home, suggests that Mauricio Pellegrino's men could add to their good away form in 2017 so far.

Chris Hughton's side 12th in the table after nine games. Hughton will be pleased with his team's progress at this point, nonetheless, he has warned his team about being complacent against a Saints team that has been better on the road than at St. Mary's Stadium.

This will be the first time the two teams are facing off in the top division after many tussles in the lower divisions of the pyramid of English football.

History favours the Saints for this one

In all their clashes in the past in the Championship and League One, the Saints have come away looking the better side on most occasions. Especially away from home, they've been good against the Seagulls in their meetings.

However, they might find it tough to continue that tradition against this new-look Brighton team. The last time the two teams met was in January 2012, when Gus Poyet's swept away the Saints with a 3-0 victory at the AMEX Stadium

One statistic that might concern Brighton is that they've only won two games out of their previous 13 meetings with the Saints, something that the Seagulls will definitely be looking to change.

Hughton will be hoping to take inspiration from that victory and will look to spur his side to victory against their south-coast rivals.

 