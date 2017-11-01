Arsenal vs Red Star Belgrade Preview: Gunners looking to book their passage through Group H

Arsenal will look to book their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, when they welcome Serbian side, Red Star Belgrade to North London.

A win will be enough for Arsenal to qualify from Group H with two games to spare, and would put them in a superior position to top the group also.

Though, as last time out proved, it will be a tricky encounter for the Gunners, as Arsène Wenger's side grabbed a late 1-0 victory in Belgrade a fortnight ago, courtesy of Olivier Giroud's wonder goal.

100% record

The Gunners have soared to three wins in three games so far in their Europa League campaign. Even though Arsenal were expected to breeze through a group contested with the likes of 1. FC Köln, BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade, Wenger's team have gone about their business in a very professional manner.

It has also been a fantastic feat for Wenger and his side, as the Frenchman has decided to blood through a fairly young side in each game so far.

The likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock have featured heavily throughout so far, with the young stars of Arsenal doing Wenger and the club proud thus far.

 