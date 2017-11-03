Opinion: Another daunting November awaits Arsenal side looking to answer same old questions

Down the years, Arsenal and November have been a duo which has ended horrifically. The eleventh month of the year tends to throw up several ‘big games’ both in the league and in cup competitions.

Last season the Gunners accumulated just one win in the Premier League for November, whilst the season before, racked up two points out of a possible nine.

This Sunday marks the start of another testing November as Arsène Wenger’s side travel to runaway leaders Manchester City in a glamour Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

A North London derby at the Emirates Stadium follows after the international break, before a tricky-looking trip to Burnley concludes Arsenal’s annual bogey month.

Man City game a real test of character

Arsenal will arrive at the Etihad this Sunday knowing that they're up against one of the best teams in Europe right now. City look absolutely devastating, and are deservedly some way in front at the top of the Premier League.

Sunday’s game comes at a good time according to Wenger, though many others might not see it that way. City have scored the most goals out of any team in the top five European leagues and given Arsenal's record against the so-called 'top six' away from home, fans can't help but fear the worst.

The form of playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is a top priority for Wenger and his side, as they will attempt to try and conjure a plan to keep the Belgium international quiet this weekend, which is easier said than done.

Throw in to the mix the fact that Sergio Agüero is fresh from breaking City’s all-time goalscoring record, momentum is certainly soaring on the blue side of Manchester with Leroy Sané, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus also all in excellent form.

 