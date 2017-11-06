Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin reportedly dropped from Everton training session

Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin reportedly asked to leave an Everton training session led by Duncan Ferguson on Saturday afternoon.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the pair were sent home from training on the eve of the Watford fixture for refusing to apply themselves in a session led by Ferguson.

Club icon Ferguson was reportedly unhappy with the two players’ lack of effort, and upon suggesting that the pair either take the session seriously or not bother at all, it appears that they took the second option and returned to the dressing room.

The pair were then told to leave USM Finch Farm, with David Unsworth taking appropriate disciplinary action.

Neither of the two were named in Unsworth’s matchday squad as the interim boss rung the changes in the 3-2 win.

Following the game and after whispers had surfaced of the pair’s actions, the Belgian forward posted on an Instagram story: “Thank you all for your messages. It’s a difficult situation for me, but in life there are much more serious (issues) than my personal situation.”

Disappointing form this season

The pair have been largely disappointing on the pitch this season, with Schneiderlin’s dip in form extremely alarming following a great start to life at Everton after he joined the club last January.

The Frenchman’s form has dipped severely this season, and he was sent off as Everton made an early Europa League exit in Lyon last week following a 3-0 defeat.

He was also sent off against Manchester City earlier in the campaign.

Mirallas has been largely ineffective for the Blues for a number of campaigns and had been set to leave the club late in the summer transfer window following an offer from his former club Olympiakos.

It has been reported that he has fallen out with his three Everton bosses - David Moyes, Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman - despite retaining his status as a fan favourite with many, due to his talent and ability to win games.

However, his ability to win games has been lacking in recent seasons and on numerous occasions, he has been relegated to substitute appearances and at times has been dropped out of the squad altogether.

Future at the club in doubt?

If Unsworth is to retain the Everton job on a permanent basis, it’s likely that both Mirallas and Schneiderlin’s future would be under some serious consideration.

The former Blues defender is looking for players who are up for the battle and the long slog of this season following the extremely difficult start to the campaign that saw Koeman axed by the Everton board.

However, if a new boss is installed from outside the club, they may be willing to give the squad a clean slate - giving the Belgian and the Frenchman a shot at redemption.