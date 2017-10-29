Leicester City 2-0 Everton: Foxes cruise to victory as Blues' problems continue to stack up

First-half goals from Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray were enough for Leicester City to pick up all three points against Everton, as the visitors' winless run continues.

New manager Claude Puel’s team completely dominated the first-half against interim boss David Unsworth’s visiting side to compound the Toffees' problems in the Premier League as they remain winless since the end of September.

Vardy opened the scoring after 20 minutes following a dazzling 60-yard run from Gray. The winger beat Tom Davies in his own half, then proceeded to blow past Idrissa Gueye on the half-way line before laying off a simple ball to Riyad Mahrez who was unmarked.

The Algerian winger simply had to slide a ball across the Everton box to Vardy as the striker proceeded to hammer home past Jordan Pickford to cap off a brilliant Leicester counter-attack.

From there, it was evident that the Blues defence was unable to handle the Foxes’ pace as they found joy and space against Unsworth’s sides high-line.

Puel’s side doubled their lead 12 minutes later as again Gray showed he was too much for the Everton back line to hand.

The 21-year-old jockeyed with Davies again before whipping a ball into the Everton box. Jonjoe Kenny appeared to clear the cross but with the ball bouncing in front of him, Gray’s attempted cross room a deflection off the young defender and skidded past Pickford at his back post.