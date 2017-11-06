Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Player ratings as United are downed by Morata

Manchester United continued an awful run of form away at fellow big six Premier League sides after a 1-0 loss to Champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Alvaro Morata's pinpoint header was the difference in the capital, in a result that leaves Jose Mourinho's side eight points behind leaders Manchester City heading into the latest international break.

The defence

David de Gea - 6: In a match that was largely open, neither goalkeeper was overly busy, as there weren't a great deal of big chances. De Gea impressively denied Eden Hazard from range early-on, but there was little he could do to deny fellow Spaniard Morata from heading home the winner.

Eric Bailly - 5: While he may usually be an imperious defender, Bailly spent most of his afternoon in London out of position. The Ivorian looked nervous and was rash at times, and was too often drawn into midfield by one of Hazard or Cesc Fabregas.

Phil Jones - 4: Despite being the club's best defender for the majority of the season, Jones had a bit of a shocker at the Bridge. He was extremely lucky to win a foul which meant he got away with punting the ball into the top corner of his own net. A series of needless fouls later, Jones was substituted in the name of attacking intent.

Chris Smalling - 5: Smalling was another who was too often drawn in by Hazard and Fabregas as they pulled the strings from midfield. He left Morata far too much room for the header that won the game, which is criminal considering how effective the Spaniard has shown himself to be with his head.

The midfield

Antonio Valencia - 6: The United skipper was an example of the visitor's early attacking intent, which did fade, as he took up a very high position on the pitch. Hazard's performance was such that as the game on, Valencia was pinned into a more defensive position, nullifying his attacking threat.

Nemanja Matic - 5: United's midfield really is directionless without Paul Pogba, and Matic was the prime example of this. While he may be solid enough on the defensive side, his inability to effectively transfer defence into attack really cost his side as the game went on, with United registering just a couple of shots on target.

Ander Herrera - 4: Both Herrera and Matic found themselves being completely overrun by Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante in the Chelsea midfield. His obsession from last season of following Hazard cost him in this game as well, with several fouls yet again given away in a poor performance all-around.

Ashley Young - 6: Similarly to Valencia, Young took a high position on the pitch as he tried to push his side forward. Ultimately, as Chelsea grew into the game, he too was pegged back and unable to create anything for his side.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 4: The Armenian's slump in form has been incredibly sudden. He started the season on fire, bagging assists everywhere, but dropped off quickly after the international break. He was a passenger in this one, completely anonymous before being substituted in the second half.

The attack

Marcus Rashford - 5: Though he may have tried, Rashford was unable to contribute much to a pretty poor performance. The service from the midfield has been diabolical, and left the England starlet feeding off scraps.

Romelu Lukaku - 5: The big Belgian suffered the same fate, and his goal drought is testimony to that. Since the injury to Pogba, Lukaku hasn't had anyone giving him the ball in good positions, and has truly suffered the consequences for that.

The substitutes

Marouane Fellaini - 5: The Belgian returned from injury with clear rust on show as he gave up possession frequently. He was a good attacking outlet for United, with his volley forcing a good save from Thibaut Courtois.

Anthony Martial - 5: A pretty rarely forgettable bench appearance from the Frenchman as yet again United couldn't deliver the ball to their electric forwards.