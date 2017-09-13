Manchester United suffer blow as Paul Pogba set to miss up to six games with hamstring injury

Manchester United have been handed their first major injury blow of the new campaign, as it has been confirmed that talisman midfielder Paul Pogba will be out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in the 3-0 win over Basel.

Out for quite some time

It has been an excellent start to Pogba's second season back at United after his then world-record return from Juventus, with the Frenchman scoring two goals and the same amount of assists in his opening four Premier League matches.

It was a special night on Tuesday as Pogba was handed the armband to lead out The Red Devils in the Champions League since 2015, which clearly meant a lot to the 23-year-old during the Champions League anthem.

However his special night was cut short as he was brought off in the 18th minute for eventual goalscorer Marouane Fellaini. José Mourinho is expected to give further details on the injury in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Everton but it is expected that Pogba will miss the next seven matches for club and country and will be sweating to be fit for the clash with Liverpool on October 14.

Lukaku: 'We can always play better'

Despite Pogba been taken out of the game United went on to pull out a very good result in their opening group game against the Swiss champions, with the substitute Fellaini opening the scoring in the 35th minute.

Romelu Lukaku added a second before Marcus Rashford rounded off the scoring with another debut goal, Lukaku has started in a rich vein of form with six goals in as many games but the striker stated that himself and the side can still "play better".

"I was looking forward to just playing with this team in the Champions League," Lukaku told MUTV. "We were really well prepared and the result showed it as well but, as we all know, we can play better."

"There are plenty of goals in the team," the Belgian stated. "That's what the fans want, it's what we all want."

"We work really hard in training on a daily basis," Lukaku concluded. "And it's good that different people can jump in whenever."