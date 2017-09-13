Manchester United suffer blow as Paul Pogba set to miss up to six games with hamstring injury

Manchester United have been handed their first major injury blow of the new campaign, as it has been confirmed that talisman midfielder Paul Pogba will be out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in the 3-0 win over Basel. 

Out for quite some time 

It has been an excellent start to Pogba's second season back at United after his then world-record return from Juventus, with the Frenchman scoring two goals and the same amount of assists in his opening four Premier League matches. 

It was a special night on Tuesday as Pogba was handed the armband to lead out The Red Devils in the Champions League since 2015, which clearly meant a lot to the 23-year-old during the Champions League anthem. 

However his special night was cut short as he was brought off in the 18th minute for eventual goalscorer Marouane FellainiJosé Mourinho is expected to give further details on the injury in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Everton but it is expected that Pogba will miss the next seven matches for club and country and will be sweating to be fit for the clash with Liverpool on October 14. 