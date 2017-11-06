West Ham United sack Slaven Bilić with David Moyes set to take over at the London Stadium

The Premier League has seen it's fourth managerial casualty of the 2017/18 season, with West Ham United announcing the sacking of manager Slaven Bilić with former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland manager David Moyes rumoured to be vacating the role at the London Stadium on a temporary basis.

Believe a change is now necessary

The West Ham we see today is very different to the one the Croatian took over back in 2015 with Bilić returning to the side he played for between 1996 and 1997, and it was a good start to life at The Hammers finishing in seventh in his first and the club's final season at Upton Park.

Some cracks began to show last season with poor performances and the move to Stratford increasing the pressure on the Croatian but managed to pull the campaign around to finish in 11th, many will have expected the club to kick on into the new campaign especially with their summer investments with the likes of Javier Hernández and Marko Arnautović both coming in to bolster Bilić's attacking options.

Their form has gone drastically in the opposite direction just recording two victories so far which has seen them drop into the bottom three, Bilić's tenure as West Ham manager ended on nothing more than a whimper as his side were pulled apart 4-1 by a less than lenient Liverpool.

Bilić's sacking announced Monday morning by the West Ham hierarchy, focus will now turn to the Croatian's replacement and if paper talk is to believe it looks likely Moyes will be announced as the interim manager in the coming days with West Ham reviewing his performance come the end of the campaign.

"West Ham United can confirm that Slaven Bilić has today left his position with the Club," a club statement read. "The chairmen and board of West Ham United would like to place on record their thanks and gratitude to Slaven and his team for their services over the past two and a half years."

"But believe a change is now necessary," it added. "In order for the club to move forward positively and in line with their ambition."

Just weren't good enough

West Ham headed into what would prove to be Bilić's swan song with Jürgen Klopp's men very low in confidence following their last home clash which ended in a 3-0 defeat to newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion, but Liverpool proved relentless as their fierce counter-attacking football swept aside The Hammers.

The visitors dealt a double blow in quick succession in the first period with goals from Mohamed Salah and Joël Matip, Manuel Lanzini gave the home fans some hope with his effort in the 55th minute but it proved a false dawn as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added a third a minute late before Salah rounded off the misery.

Liverpool took full advantage of West Ham's lack of defensive capabilities as the goals saw the London side take the unwanted title of the leakiest defence with 23 goals, and full-back Aaron Cresswell stated that they just have not "been good enough" thus far.

“These times are difficult," Cresswell admitted post-match to whufc.com. "Every player knows we’ve not been good enough, individually and as a team."

"We’re at the bottom end of the table and it’s not easy," the full-back stated. "All we can do is get back to the training ground and put things right."

"It doesn’t matter what you’ve got on paper," Cresswell concluded. "It’s about form and it’s about results.”